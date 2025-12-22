Foot-and-mouth outbreak costs livestock sector R5.6bn in lost export revenue

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen has confirmed that South Africa’s livestock industry is facing significant export restrictions and revenue losses as a result of the 2025 foot-and-mouth disease outbreak.

The reply was issued in response to written questions from Freedom Front Plus MP, Dr Wynand Boshoff.

Boshoff asked which red meat and livestock export markets remain fully or partially closed due to the current FMD status, the estimated annual revenue loss in each market, and what interim compensation or insurance mechanisms exist for affected producers.

In reply, the minister stated that, since January, the markets fully closed to South African exports include China, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The UK has fully closed its market to mohair as a product from cloven‑hoofed animals.

Partial restrictions remain in place in Middle Eastern countries such as Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, which require guarantees that FMD will not be transmitted through imports. The minister noted that products of cloven‑hoofed animals may be exported only if the virus has been sufficiently inactivated or treated to eliminate risk.

On the financial impact, the minister reported that the average annual loss of revenue is estimated at R3.7bn for fresh and frozen beef, R1.4bn for goat and sheep meat, and R502.4m for live cattle, sheep and goats.

Together, these category estimates amount to a calculated total of R5.6bn, based on last year’s export statistics.

The reply situates the losses within the broader trade context, with Asia, the Middle East and African markets identified as the main destinations for affected products.

Goat and sheep meat exports are similarly concentrated in Asia and the Middle East, while the bulk of the revenue loss from live cattle, sheep and goats is to African and Asian markets.

The reply records that there is no compensation method available to producers. It further states that the department of agriculture is procuring vaccines to assist in arresting the disease.

The minister noted that foot‑and‑mouth disease does not necessarily kill cattle and that, where possible, the animals may be salvaged.