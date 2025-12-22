NHLS spent R116m outsourcing cancer tests amid mounting backlogs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The overstretched National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), which undertakes pathology testing on behalf of government, is using private sector pathology companies to conduct cancer testing. Picture: 123RF/Anna Ivanova

By Linda Ensor

The overstretched National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) spent about R116m between June and November outsourcing cancer tests to private pathology laboratories.

The spending followed an outcry over delays of up to three months for patients in Joburg to receive cancer test results, in some cases with fatal consequences.

The NHLS, the government’s sole provider of diagnostic pathology services, has been hampered by staff and equipment shortages and turned to the private sector to clear the backlog, where turnaround times are typically about 48 hours.

DA MPL in Gauteng Jack Bloom noted in September that the NHLS histology laboratory at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) had a backlog in cancer tests of 14,300, with 1,540 specimens being kept in formalin waiting to be processed and 12,756 processed specimens waiting to be reported on.

The DA has reported the cancer testing delays as a human rights violation to the South African Human Rights Commission.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question by DA health spokesperson Michéle Clarke, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that as of December 19, “all the previous slides’ backlog has been cleared, thus significantly reduc(ing) the need to outsource”.

He said the NHLS had entered into national agreements with three large private laboratories — Lancet Laboratories, Pathcare and Ampath — to address the backlog in cancer testing. The agreements were to run to end-December, and while volumes depended on demand, Lancet and Ampath each handled about 400 cases a month.

Pathcare was not being used in Joburg because of capacity challenges, and CMJAH used mainly Ampath Laboratories and Lancet at an average monthly cost of R555,341.

“The current national agreements span six months. This is a temporary procurement arrangement while the NHLS finalises a longer-term solution through a competitive tender process,” the minister said.

“Over the six-month period the total cost that NHLS spent on PathCare Laboratories amounting to R15.8m and this was referred from other NHLS laboratories excluding CMJAH.”

Motsoaledi said the monthly costs varied according to the number of cases referred to each service provider, but in total the NHLS was spending about R19.4m a month on all outsourced pathology services.

Total costs over the six-month term for the period June to November were R82m for Lancet Laboratories, R18m for Ampath and R15.8m for Pathcare.

The minister said the arrangements did not prescribe fixed daily or monthly quotas, as each laboratory had committed to processing referred cases within its capacity to assist with the backlog reduction at CMJAH.

“A cost comparison has been conducted, and it indicates that building NHLS’s own capacity (staff and equipment) is more cost-effective than outsourcing tests to private laboratories in the long run,” the minister noted.

“While it is financially advantageous for the NHLS to insource these functions, this does require a budget and cash flow that is sufficient to compete with the higher salaries of private laboratories and high-cost equipment. However, this requires additional funding either through increased fees or an allocation from the National Treasury.

“Provincial health departments are under severe financial strain, so an additional increase in fees will not be accepted by provinces and is likely to result in accruals. The National Treasury has been reducing health budgets and has not been accepting bids for budget increases.

“The strategy moving forward is to incrementally direct surplus funds towards equipment and staff salaries. The use of private laboratories will then be scaled down and reserved only for exceptional surge scenarios once NHLS staffing levels are back to full strength.”