Pit latrines persist at some schools despite near-completion of Safe sanitation drive

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube is hown the new toilets at Tsholetsega public school in Kagiso west of Johannesburg, in this November 20215 file photo. Picture.

By Tara Roos

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has confirmed that despite the near‑completion of the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (Safe) initiative, pit latrine toilets remain in certain public schools.

In a written reply to parliament, she explained that the persistence of these facilities reflects systemic implementation challenges, including incomplete audits, contractor failures and donor project delays, rather than a lack of policy intent.

The Safe programme was formally launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa on August 14 2018 as a national intervention to address unsafe sanitation in schools.

Conceived after a rapid audit revealed that thousands of schools either lacked sanitation entirely or relied on unsafe pit latrines, its primary goal was to ensure that every learner in South Africa had access to safe, dignified and appropriate sanitation facilities, thereby giving effect to constitutional rights to dignity, health and education.

Safe was structured as a partnership between the government, the private sector and civil society, co-ordinated by the department of basic education with support from the National Education Collaboration Trust and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Its objectives were clear: eradicating pit latrines and replacing them with modern, safe toilets by mobilising donor and corporate funding to supplement state resources; creating sustainable maintenance systems to prevent regression; and embedding community oversight through tools such as the Safe Schools App.

Implementation was phased, beginning with schools identified in the 2018 audit. By design, Safe was not only about infrastructure delivery but also about restoring dignity and safety to learners, as Ramaphosa noted at the launch: “We are here to ask you to be part of a bold social initiative to ensure that every school in the country has safe and appropriate sanitation facilities.”

Progress has been substantial, with the department reporting 98% completion of identified projects. However, omissions in the original audit, contractor terminations and donor delays have left a residual number of schools still reliant on pit latrines.

Provincial education departments are now conducting updated condition assessments to capture these schools and accelerate delivery.

The urgency of eradication has been reinforced by several child deaths linked directly to unsafe pit latrines.

Among the most widely reported cases were Michael Komape (2014, Limpopo), who drowned after falling into a pit toilet at his school; Langalam Viki (2023, Eastern Cape), who died after falling into a pit latrine; and more recent tragedies, including Oratile Diloane (2024, North West), Unecebo Mboteni (2024, Eastern Cape) and Siyamthanda Mtunu (2017, Eastern Cape), whose deaths have been cited in parliamentary debates and litigation.

These incidents have been described in oversight reports as emblematic of governance failures, highlighting the life‑threatening risks posed by inadequate sanitation.

Civil society organisations have consistently argued that pit latrines are not only undignified but also constitute a violation of children’s rights to safety and education, with courts affirming the state’s duty to provide safe infrastructure. According to departmental figures released in 2024, 287 schools in Limpopo, KwaZulu‑Natal and the Eastern Cape still rely on pit toilets as their primary sanitation system.

Gwarube emphasised that sustainability is critical.

Ring‑fenced infrastructure budgets within provinces, strengthened oversight by district officials and school governing bodies, and the expansion of the National School Hygiene Programme in partnership with Unilever, Unicef and GIZ are intended to ensure that new facilities are properly maintained.