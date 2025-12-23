SA’s AI policy taking shape, but legislation still some way off

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of communications & digital technologies is drafting a national policy on artificial intelligence (AI), following the lead of other countries and the EU, which are seeking to regulate the use of the technology.

However, according to a written reply to a parliamentary question by communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi, embodying the policy in legislation is still a long way off, as it still has to go through a public consultation phase during which the government will gather input from industry, academia and civil society.

“It is therefore not possible to provide a definitive date for introducing a comprehensive AI Safety and Equity Bill at this stage. The final legislative approach will be shaped by the outcomes of the public consultation process and the finalisation of the national AI policy,” Malatsi said.

The minister recognised, however, “that primary legislation may not be the only or most immediate tool required given the dynamic nature of AI”.

He said the draft policy was structured around six strategic pillars: capacity and talent development; AI for inclusive growth and job creation; responsible governance; ethical and inclusive AI; cultural preservation and international integration; and human-centred development.

Malatsi was replying to a question by MK party MP Thembinkosi Mjadu, who asked when an AI safety and equity law would be introduced to parliament that “outlaws discriminatory algorithms, mandates transparency and establishes a regulatory body with the power to audit and ban harmful AI systems”.

Such a law, Mjadu said, would protect citizens from “digital colonialism” and ensure AI serves the values of the republic, warning that “biased, unethical and opaque foreign AI systems” were already being deployed on South Africans.

Malatsi acknowledged Mjadu’s concerns regarding discriminatory algorithms, opaque automated decision-making, and potentially harmful foreign AI systems.

“These risks, including algorithmic bias and lack of transparency and inadequate accountability, are explicitly identified in the draft national AI policy. The draft policy recognises that unchecked systems may entrench inequities and pose risks of digital colonialism, thereby undermining constitutional values.”

Malatsi said the draft policy proposed several measures, including strengthening requirements for transparency and non-discrimination and outlining options for establishing an appropriate regulatory authority to audit and restrict harmful AI systems.

The EU introduced its AI Act in August last year with a two-year implementation period for some provisions, though certain AI applications, such as those that manipulate behaviour or exploit human vulnerabilities, were banned as of February 2025. The act is designed to ensure transparency and protect human rights while fostering innovation. Heavy penalties, which can amount to up to 7% of global turnover, can be imposed for non-compliance.

Linked to the development of AI are the massive data centres required to process it. These consume vast amounts of water and electricity, which has raised the ire of threatened communities in the US.

This was the motivation for the question that DA MP Andrew de Blocq van Scheltinga posed to electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. He wanted to know whether there were any policy guidelines in place and/or in development to deal with the specified threat to the country’s energy availability due to these data centres.

Ramogkopa replied that while the growth of data centres presented a new and evolving demand profile, his department did not regard the development as an unmanaged threat to energy security.

Policy and regulatory mechanisms were in place and continue to be refined, he said, to ensure that data centre development did not compromise energy security or system stability.

In addition, large electricity users, including data centres, were increasingly expected to incorporate on-site or contracted generation, such as renewable energy and storage, to offset their grid demand and reduce pressure on the national system.

“In cases where data centre developments pose a potential risk to local or national supply adequacy, the department works closely with Eskom, municipalities and developers to ensure appropriate mitigation measures are implemented.

“These include phased connections, network upgrades funded by the applicant where required, and the integration of embedded generation and storage solutions.”

Ramokgopa said there was no single, consolidated national register that recorded electricity consumption by data centres as a discrete end-use category.

“Existing data centres are typically embedded within broader commercial and industrial demand categories in Eskom and municipal distribution data.

“Based on information available to the department and Eskom through grid connection enquiries and load applications, the current electricity consumption attributable to operational data centres represents a relatively small proportion of national demand and has not been a material driver of recent system constraints,” the minister said.

“With regard to projected consumption, Eskom has observed a growing pipeline of connection applications and enquiries related to large-scale data centre developments, particularly in metropolitan and coastal regions.

“These projects, if realised at scale, could be energy intensive and are therefore being assessed through the normal grid connection, capacity allocation and system impact study processes.

“Projections of future electricity demand from data centres are highly dependent on whether facilities are grid supplied, partially self-supplied, or fully supplied through embedded generation arrangements.

“For this reason, projected demand is being managed on a project-by-project basis rather than assumed as an unmitigated increase in national load.”