SA-China rural development pact moves forward

By Tara Roos

Minister of rural development & land reform Mzwanele Nyhontso told parliament his department is drafting a memorandum of understanding with China on poverty alleviation, rural development models and practices, and digital technology, with a focus on women and youth.

Nyhontso said all future engagements would be conducted within established bilateral and multilateral frameworks and the department’s mandate, in response to a question from MK MP Siyabonga Mkhize.

The reply distinguishes the department’s scope of responsibility from that of the agriculture portfolio and sets out the governance architecture that would apply to international co-operation.

“Matters relating to agricultural production, trade and sector‑specific programmes fall under the mandate of the minister of agriculture,” the minister stated, adding that oversight for international engagements would follow “cabinet approval processes for international travel and co-operation; alignment with South Africa’s foreign policy as guided by the department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco); and compliance with the Public Finance Management Act for any commitments with financial implications”.

The minister also noted that reporting to the cabinet and parliament would proceed through “established mechanisms”.

The minister’s reply attaches the 2003 agreement between the ministries of agriculture of China and South Africa that established a joint agricultural co-operation working group.

That agreement sets out the working group’s purpose, composition and meeting cadence: it is to be co‑chaired by the director‑generals responsible for international co-operation on each side, comprise five to seven members from each party, and meet every 18 months, alternately in China and South Africa, with the host country bearing local costs and the sending country covering international travel.

The 2003 agreement contains clauses with direct legal and administrative implications for the South African state.

It provides that “neither party shall transfer or provide to a third party the relevant information, data, animal and plant materials and so on involved in the scientific and technological exchange and co-operation projects without the prior written agreement of the other party”.

It requires that “issues pertaining to intellectual property that may arise from the co-operation between the two parties shall be settled through consultation before the co-operation programme starts”.

It further states it will be valid for four years from signature and will automatically renew for successive four‑year periods unless terminated with six months’ written notice.

The agreement’s restrictions on the transfer of biological materials and data, and its requirement that IP issues be settled by consultation, carry practical consequences for project design and contracting.

Implementing partners and legal teams will need to negotiate material transfer agreements, data‑governance clauses, benefit‑sharing arrangements and IP licensing terms before research or technology transfer begins.

Without explicit contractual safeguards, the state risks disputes over ownership of research outputs, commercialisation rights and the cross‑border movement of genetic or plant material, which can trigger regulatory, biosecurity and trade concerns.

The working‑group model provides a predictable forum for high‑level co-ordination but may be slow for technical implementation. The 18‑month meeting cycle and co‑chair model are designed for strategic oversight; the agreement anticipates liaison secretaries to manage day‑to‑day work and requires prior consultation on agendas and project proposals.

For South African departments this will require sustained secretariat capacity, interdepartmental co-ordination — notably with the department of agriculture, Dirco and National Treasury — and mechanisms to ensure project proposals align with the national development plan and the comprehensive rural development plan, which minister Nyhontso cites as the domestic policy framework.