Public works starts investigation into Doornkop building collapse

Six people were inside this building in Doornkop, Soweto, when it collapsed on Sunday, December 28.

Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has launched an investigation into the collapse of a double-storey building in Doornkop, Johannesburg, on Sunday which claimed the lives of three people and left three others injured.

Six people were in the building at the time of the collapse, and three were trapped beneath the rubble. The deceased included a child.

Macpherson has instructed the Council for the Built Environment to determine the cause of the collapse, identify any responsible parties and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents.

He said the investigation would be thorough and transparent, and conducted with the full co-operation of all relevant regulatory authorities.

According to the department, preliminary investigations have revealed serious breaches that compromise construction site work.

“This is a deeply distressing incident. My thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and with all those who were injured as a result of this tragic collapse .. [the department is] committed to accountability and to ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to strengthen safety and oversight in the construction sector to protect workers and the public,” Macpherson said.

“The safety of construction workers and the public remains our priority. There will be a thorough investigation, and once all the facts have been established, appropriate action will be taken.”

Sifiso Mdakane, the department’s director-general, has dispatched a team of investigators to assist in the investigation.

The department expressed concern about the increasing number of building collapses during construction and the resulting loss of life.