Ramaphosa explains GBV response under national disaster classification

Despite the designation of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) as a national disaster, ministerial powers, regulations and resource allocations remain unaltered.

Responding to a written parliamentary question, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that no temporary powers have been assigned to ministers, no regulations have been issued by the minister of co‑operative governance & traditional affairs, and no additional resources have been allocated.

The question was posed by ActionSA MP Dereleen James, who asked the president what temporary powers would be assigned to ministers, what regulations would be exercised and what additional resources would be deployed in response to the classification of GBVF as a national disaster.

She also asked what measurable outcomes, beyond reductions in sexual assaults, intimate partner violence and femicide, would be used to determine success or failure; what the scheduled cut‑off date or review period for the classification would be; and whether the measures adopted would meaningfully and effectively address the crisis.

In his reply, the president stated that GBVF was formally classified as a national disaster, which under section 23 of the Disaster Management Act on December 4. Section 23 empowers the head of the National Disaster Management Centre to classify an event or condition as a disaster when its scale or impact warrants a co-ordinated national response. Crucially, the president emphasised that classification under section 23 is distinct from a declaration of a state of disaster under section 27, which would confer temporary powers, enable the issuing of regulations and authorise extraordinary resource allocations.

Instead, the cabinet has adopted five priorities to guide the development of a programme of action through which the response to GBVF will be enhanced in line with the national strategic plan. The classification will be revoked once the basis for the decision is no longer justified, meaning its duration is contingent on ongoing assessments rather than a fixed review period.

According to Stats SA’s 2024/25 crime report, more than 53,000 sexual offences were recorded in the year, with femicide rates estimated at five times the global average. The Commission for Gender Equality has noted that one in three women report experiencing physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. These figures underscore the systemic nature of the crisis and the urgency of measurable interventions.

Administratively, departments remain bound to their existing mandates and appropriations, with the expectation that they will integrate the cabinet’s priorities into operational planning.

The measure’s long‑term significance lies in institutional recognition of GBVF as a national disaster, but its effectiveness will depend on whether cabinet’s programme of action translates priorities into enforceable benchmarks and measurable indicators of success.