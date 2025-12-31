Agricultural support surpasses targets, but market access lags

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen has confirmed that the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme exceeded its national targets in the 2024/25 financial year, but that fewer than two‑thirds of supported farmers gained access to markets.

The information is in a written reply to a question by ANC MP Dina Pule, who sought details at a provincial level in relation to the national average and asked about steps taken to ensure that expanded support translates into increased food production and market access for smallholder farmers.

Steenhuisen said 9,322 farmers were supported, compared with a target of 7,412. However, only 5,625 of 8,547 supported farmers accessed markets, leaving 44% outside formal value chains.

Provincial data show wide disparities: the Eastern Cape supported more than double its target but only 51% of farmers accessed markets, while Free State recorded the lowest access rate at 12%. Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Northern Cape and the North West reported full market access among supported farmers.

The support programme was introduced in 2004 by the agriculture department to provide post‑settlement support to land reform beneficiaries and other emerging farmers. It also aimed to improve access to infrastructure, training, technical support and financial resources, thereby enabling smallholder and subsistence farmers to become commercially viable and contribute to national food security.

The 2024/25 figures confirm that the programme continues to reach more farmers than initially targeted. Still, exceeding numerical targets does not guarantee sustainability — support figures alone do not measure whether farmers are able to produce at scale, secure buyers or generate income.

Without market integration, supported farmers remain unable to sell their produce, recover costs or expand operations, which undermines the programme’s stated objective of creating commercially viable enterprises. The 66% market access rate therefore indicates that nearly half of beneficiaries fail to fully benefit from the programme.

The programme remains an important instrument to support food security and smallholder development under section 27 of the constitution, which guarantees access to sufficient food.