SA condemns Israel’s Somaliland recognition as peace threat

South Africa's ambassador Mathu Joyini at the UN headquarters in New York, the US, March 1 2022.

South Africa has joined global criticism of Israel’s recent recognition of Somaliland, saying the move, which was formalised last week, is a direct challenge to established African diplomatic norms and a risk to peace in the Horn of Africa.

Last week Israel became the first country to formally recognise Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent nation.

The department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) said in a statement its opposition to the move by Israel is anchored in long-standing continental principles, and “upholds the African Union’s principle of uti possidetis, the sanctity of inherited borders as the continent’s essential safeguard against conflict”.

“The recognition constitutes a violation of the Federal Republic of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a direct threat to peace in the Horn of Africa.

“We distinguish unequivocally between decolonisation and secession. The former restores sovereignty; the latter dismantles it. Israel’s action validates fragmentation and risks a domino effect of instability. South Africa urges the international community to reject this external interference and support a united, stable Somalia.”

Pretoria’s response mirrored concerns expressed by a majority of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, where members condemned Israel’s move as at odds with international law and the UN Charter.

China and the UK were among the permanent Security Council members to reject the move during an emergency meeting of the body in New York.

At the emergency session , Somalia’s UN ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman described Israel’s recognition as an act of aggression that threatened to fragment Somalia and destabilise the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.

South Africa’s permanent representative to the UN Mathu Joyini said during the meeting that Israel’s move sets a dangerous precedent and risks destabilising the AU’s principles.

“These principles have been the legal basis of the approach by the continent to the principles of territorial integrity and self-determination … It is for these reasons that South Africa firmly rejects any attempt at undermining the unity and territorial integrity of Somalia,” Joyini said.