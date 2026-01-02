Title deed backlog of over 1.2-million raises constitutional concerns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than 1.2-million households remain without registered title deeds, according to human settlements minister Thembisile Simelane, underscoring the scale of an administrative backlog that continues to undermine the constitutional guarantee of secure tenure.

In two separate written replies to questions from DA MP Conrad Poole, the minister confirmed that by September 1 2025 the backlog was at 31,458 deeds in the pre‑1994 category, 423,642 in the post‑1994 category, and 774,064 in the post‑2014 category, bringing the cumulative total to 1,229,164.

Two Oceanview women await the transfer of their RDP house title deed that is among the 1.2-million backlog. (EEugene Coetzee)

A subsequent reply on December 24 2025 provided municipality‑level breakdowns drawn from the surveyor‑general database to enable oversight committees to track the distribution of outstanding deeds across provinces.

The disclosure is procedurally significant because title deeds are not merely administrative instruments but legal documents that confer enforceable rights under section 25 of the constitution. Without them, beneficiaries of state housing programmes cannot exercise full ownership, transfer property or access credit markets.

The backlog represents the continuing failure to give effect to statutory housing entitlements under the Housing Act of 1997 and frustrates the implementation of municipal valuation rolls required by the Municipal Property Rates Act of 2004.

Structural weaknesses

The scale of the backlog reflects structural weaknesses in the housing delivery chain. Projects completed under successive subsidy regimes often stalled at the point of registration, with incomplete beneficiary information, unresolved township establishment processes, and delays in surveying and conveyancing.

Co-ordination failures between the department of human settlements, provincial housing authorities, municipal registries and the deeds office have compounded the problem. Digitisation of records remains uneven, and manual verification of beneficiary data has slowed the pace of transfers. These administrative bottlenecks have left households in legal limbo, unable to prove ownership or leverage their homes as assets.

The absence of registered deeds also impedes municipalities’ ability to levy rates, undermining revenue collection and service delivery. For households, the consequences are immediate: without a deed, property cannot be sold formally, inherited securely or used as collateral. This exclusion from the formal property market entrenches inequality and limits access to finance, particularly for low‑income families who were meant to benefit from post‑1994 housing programmes.

Five largest backlogs

Municipality‑level data shows that the burden is concentrated in a handful of metropolitan areas. The five largest pre‑1994 backlogs are recorded in eThekwini (5,079), the City of Cape Town (2,577), the City of Johannesburg (2,324), the City of Tshwane (1,242), and Thembisile local municipality in Mpumalanga (1,519).

Together these jurisdictions account for more than 40% of the pre‑1994 backlog, highlighting the scale of administrative work required in urban centres where housing delivery has historically been most extensive. Portfolio committees have indicated that these figures will guide prioritisation of remedial interventions.

Politically, the persistence of unregistered deeds in projects delivered after 2014 raises questions about compliance with Treasury regulations on asset management and the Public Finance Management Act of 1999.

Legislators have emphasised that failure to issue deeds undermines the intended redress of apartheid‑era dispossession and perpetuates inequality in access to property rights. The provision of municipal breakdowns allows oversight bodies to identify hotspots and direct resources accordingly.