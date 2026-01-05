Shortage of air traffic controllers causes flight delays at Joburg airport

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Airlink and FlySafair confirmed flight delays on Sunday afternoon and night. File image

Airlines took flak from passengers on Sunday during flight delays to and from Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport.

The cause was a shortage of air traffic controllers on duty.

Airlink and FlySafair confirmed delays to their flights on Sunday afternoon and night.

Airlink said it was impacted by the Air Traffic & Navigation Services’ (ATNS) “failure to ensure it has sufficient staff to accommodate and manage the normal scheduled traffic” at the airport.

“In addition, a number of departure and arrival instrument flight procedures for OR Tambo International Airport remain suspended, including some withdrawn as recently as December 9, after ATNS failed to renew their validity before they expired,” it said.

“The schedule disruptions have had a ripple effect on all our flights. In addition to departure delays from OR Tambo International Airport, the shortage of air traffic controllers prompted a restriction on the number of flights permitted to be in Johannesburg’s airspace at any given time. This required the diversion of some flights to other airports, including Gaborone and Durban, leaving us with aircraft and flight crews out of position.”

The delays are primarily due to temporary human resource constraints at the air traffic control station — Air Traffic Navigation Service

FlySafair asked for customers’ understanding, saying: “We are addressing the delays as efficiently as possible and appreciate your patience.”

The airline was being pinged on social media over complaints including:

“Cape Town to home in Johannesburg took nine hours last night.”

“We were only informed of the delay at the exact time we were queued for boarding. Unfortunately, the distribution of meal vouchers added to the confusion, as it led to long queues at the selected restaurants. This resulted in a rushed and stressful experience once boarding resumed as we were travelling with kids. It was very chaotic.”

“People in the queues would love an explanation, two hours waiting.”

“More than three-hour delay from OR Tambo to East London. Chaos.”

ATNS said: “The delays are primarily due to temporary human resource constraints at the air traffic control station.”

The entity said it was implementing contingency measures and deploying additional resources to stabilise operations.

“The interventions are expected to resolve the situation and progressively restore normal service levels.”

