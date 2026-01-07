Pandor elected chancellor of Nelson Mandela University

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Naledi Pandor has been elected as the new chancellor of Nelson Mandela University.

Naledi Pandor, who served as minister of international relations & co-operation from 2019 to 2024, has been elected chancellor of Nelson Mandela University (NMU), effective April 1.

University chair Nambitha Dambuza announced the appointment on Wednesday on behalf of the council and the university community.

Pandor’s appointment for a period of four years is in terms of the university statute, which gives effect to the Higher Education Act, 1997 (Act 101 of 1997), as amended.

“She is a distinguished activist, academic, former cabinet minister and an internationalist, whose lifelong commitment to education, social justice and public service aligns deeply with the values and mission of the university,” Dambuza said.

“Her appointment reflects the council’s confidence in her ability to provide principled leadership and serve as an inspiring ambassador for the institution.”

Dambuza extended the council’s congratulations to Pandor and expressed optimism regarding her contribution to advancing the university’s vision and standing, locally and globally.

Pandor holds a PhD in education from the University of Pretoria (2019) and honorary doctorates from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, the University of Stellenbosch, the University of Lisbon, Portugal and University College Dublin, Ireland.

She holds a master’s degree in education from the University of London (1978-79), a master’s degree in general linguistics obtained from the University of Stellenbosch (1997), a bachelor’s degree and certificate for continuing education from the University of Botswana and Swaziland (1973-77), a diploma in education from the University of London (1977-78), a diploma in higher education, administration and leadership from the Bryn Mawr Summer Programme (1992), and a diploma in leadership in development from the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University (1997).

Pandor succeeds chancellor Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, whose term comes to an end on March 31.

Dambuza expressed the council’s appreciation to Fraser-Moleketi, who served two terms as chancellor, for the “dedication, hard work and commitment to advancing Nelson Mandela University, its values and ethos that characterised her term of office”.