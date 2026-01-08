Transnet seeks keyless system in fight against organised crime

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Transnet, fresh from reporting R4bn in theft losses of its clients’ cargo, is scouring the market for the latest high-end technology to curb the losses, in a move meant to shore up confidence among its blue-chip clients, who trust it to move their goods around its indispensable logistics network.

The state-owned freight and rail group is looking to transport about 250-million tonnes of freight a year by 2030, with the private sector set to play a prominent role in the biggest liberalisation of South Africa’s network industries in a generation.

Transnet, in its tender documents, acknowledges that it is experiencing a high level of losses associated with the theft of containers and cargo.

It said its biggest division, Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), intends to implement an intelligence-driven smart container locking system and services contract to reduce theft of containers and cargo in transit and marshalling yards, as well as container terminals.

“Due to the current socioeconomic conditions in the country, the commodities are targeted on a regular basis by common criminals and organised crime syndicates. Theft is a significant challenge and a common occurrence for TFR, resulting in financial losses and operational disruptions,” the tender document reads.

“The intelligence-driven smart rail container and wagon locks shall be used across the entire country of South Africa; consequently, the locks will need to operate in the diverse weather conditions found in South Africa.”

One of the features is that efforts should be made to ensure the locks are not visible to the public and that no monitoring signals or indicators, such as signal strength or battery life, should be visible.

Transnet is also looking for a keyless solution, with the lock allowing only authorised personnel to have a virtual key for unlocking/locking.

“For security, each virtual key should be protected by a stipulated time limit, and only pre-approved users should be able to request access. No duplications shall be allowed,” the tender document says.

“[The system should] allow a user’s identity and information to be provided by Transnet and preset on the system. Only authorised personnel should have access to the smart locks.”

Transnet is not only having to contend with the theft of cargo but also of its infrastructure. The group remains Africa’s largest freight rail operator, managing 30,400km of rail network and the backbone of bulk commodity exports. Transnet is also the sole landlord and regulator of South Africa’s ports.

The Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager, recently separated from TFR, last year concluded a process to appoint 11 train operating companies selected from 25 that applied to operate on Transnet’s freight rail network.

The operators are expected to carry 20-million tonnes of freight annually, easing pressure on Transnet. The group aims to move 250-million tonnes a year by 2030, from about 160-million tonnes at present.

Business Day