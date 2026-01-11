NewsPREMIUM

PIC faces bribery and corruption allegations after botched R700m loan

Property tycoon Ralebala Mampeule could be paid out a whopping R200m by Africa’s largest investment fund

Sabelo Skiti

Sabelo Skiti

Investigative journalist

Signage for the Public Investment Corporation outside a commercial office building in Pretoria. Picture: BLOOMBERG/GUILLEM SARTORIO
Property tycoon Ralebala Mampuele has levelled bribery and corruption allegations against three senior Public Investment Corporation (PIC) officials.

A new twist has emerged in the case involving property tycoon Ralebala “Rali” Mampeule, who has made bribery and corruption allegations against senior Public Investment Corporation (PIC) officials.

This followed the spectacular fallout surrounding a botched R700m loan agreement that involved Mampeule acquiring a stake in the fibre company MetroFibre Networx.

Internal PIC documents reveal that, shortly after the empowerment deal was finalised, Mampeule, through his company Digital Infrastructure Consortium (DIC), made an unusual request for a further R6.6m cash advance from the PIC.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

BENJI SHULMAN: SA pays the price for the ANC’s Iranian connection

2

DESMOND LACHMAN: Trump’s Venezuelan gift to the gold market

3

AYABONGA CAWE: Venezuela is not about oil alone, but power in a financialised world

4

Airlink eyes Paris, Frankfurt and London with new codeshare agreement

5

SA’s trade deficit with Brics partners widens