POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Matric results due and schools to reopen

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube had a Soweto class of youngsters hanging onto her every word during her Bana Pele Early Childhood Development (ECD) mass registration drive.

On Monday, the minister of basic education is set to announce the 2025 matric results. Individual outcomes will be published on Tuesday in accredited newspapers and online portals, continuing the practice of pseudonymised listings to protect privacy.

Nearly 900,000 candidates from the class of 2025 are awaiting their outcomes, making this one of the largest matric cohorts in recent years.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly will consider appropriation and tax bills. These measures are designed to address health sector shortfalls, update tax frameworks and ensure that allocations respond to evolving priorities.

On Wednesday, pupils officially return to classrooms, marking the start of the 2026 academic year. The department of basic education has said that the reopening of schools is expected to proceed smoothly, with provincial departments co-ordinating logistics to ensure inclusivity and stability.

However, cries about unplaced pupils persist, with Gauteng reporting nearly 5,000 grade 1 and grade 8 pupils still awaiting placement, while Mpumalanga faces a backlog of more than 9,000.

Parents and advocacy groups have criticised the lack of a clear timeline, warning that systemic placement failures undermine the promise of equal access to education.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee continues its inquiry into policing matters, hearing oral evidence from Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane on Wednesday as part of its probe into allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The hearings form part of the committee’s final phase, with testimony scheduled to conclude by February.

On Thursday, the National Council of Provinces will debate the Adjustments Appropriation Bill and related reports.

The day also features a virtual media briefing by the social services cluster, focusing on the matric results and school reopening. Committee chairs will highlight the significance of education outcomes and the readiness of institutions to support pupils.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at last year's climate conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Elmond Jiyane. GCIS.)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will embark on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he will participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week summit. In a statement, the presidency emphasised that the summit “brings together heads of state, government leaders, the private sector and civil society to promote multi-stakeholder collaboration, drive large‑scale systemic change and shape the next era of global sustainability”.

The president will engage with industry captains and business leaders to promote investment and strengthen collaboration. The trip reaffirms South Africa’s intention to remain a visible and active participant in global sustainability debates.

The presidency further noted that South Africa maintains cordial bilateral relations with the UAE, characterised by regular high‑level visits and robust economic co-operation. In 2024, bilateral trade reached $5.22bn, underscoring the UAE’s role as a strategic partner in transport, logistics and renewable energy.

“The strong trade relations underscore the importance of the UAE as a strategic economic partner for South Africa in the Middle East and highlight ongoing opportunities to deepen trade and investment co-operation between the two countries.”