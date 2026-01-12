Apartheid reparations go beyond one-off grants, minister tells parliament

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reparations for victims of apartheid crimes identified by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) extend beyond the payment of one-off individual grants and cover several other services, says justice & constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Assistance is provided for education, for example, and draft regulations are being finalised to provide housing and health assistance and community rehabilitation.

MK MP Adil Nchabeleng had asked the minister whether the government intended to establish a national reparations programme for apartheid victims beyond one-off payments.

In a written reply, Kubayi noted that R265m had been provided so far in TRC educational assistance reparation — R136m in supporting 1,783 learners between grades 1 and 12 and R129m in funding the higher education and training costs for 1,896 students.

The minister said the finalisation of draft regulations on housing and health assistance and community rehabilitation is at an advanced stage. The draft housing regulations are awaiting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s approval.

“Once the regulations are signed into law, the department will embark on wide outreach initiatives to popularise the regulations and invite and assist potential and qualifying applicants to access these reparations,” Kubayi said.

“While we await the outcome of deliberations on medical regulations with the department of health, medical services have been rendered within public health institutions.”

In June 2003, parliament approved the granting of reparations to TRC-identified victims regarding final reparation in the form of a one-off grant of R30,000; medical benefits and other forms of social assistance; symbols and monuments; and rehabilitation of communities.

“The finalisation and implementation of all the outstanding TRC recommendations are being prioritised and have been included in the department’s annual performance plan and strategic plan (2025-30),” Kubayi said.

Regulations on the exhumation, reburial or symbolic burial of deceased victims were published in 2010, providing for funds from the President’s Fund to be accessed by family members for exhumation and reburial purposes. So far the remains of 180 victims have been handed over for reburial, and payments of R5.2m have been made to the beneficiaries.

The government is facing a R167m legal claim for constitutional damages by 25 survivors and families of apartheid victims who disappeared or were killed during apartheid.

These include the families of the Cradock Four, murdered by the Security Branch. The claimants demand compensation for the government’s failure to adequately investigate and prosecute apartheid-era cases referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) by the TRC.

There have been allegations of political interference to prevent these prosecutions — allegations former president Thabo Mbeki has strongly rejected.

In response to the claim lodged in January last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa established a judicial commission of inquiry into TRC cases, chaired by retired Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe, to investigate persistent allegations of political interference and obstruction in prosecuting apartheid-era crimes referred by the TRC.

The TRC referred more than 300 cases for prosecution, but only a fraction resulted in successful convictions.

