Police face R57bn liability from unlawful arrest and detention claims

Assault claims escalated sharply to R813.4m in 2024/25 before moderating to R4.7m in the April–September 2025 period. Wrongful prosecution claims were referred to the National Prosecuting Authority, as prosecutions fall outside the police mandate.

The SAPS is carrying a contingent liability of R56.7bn from 48,569 pending unlawful arrest and detention claims, acting police minister Firoz Cachalia has revealed.

In a written reply to EFF MP Lorato Tito, Cachalia said that as of the end of September 2025, police were facing the claims, which together amount to a contingent liability of R56.77bn.

Police paid out R541.7m in 2022/23, R491.3m in 2023/24, R620.3m in 2024/25 and R301.6m in the first six months of 2025/26 in provincial settlements.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia. (Freddy Mavunda)

The reply situates these liabilities within the police’s loss control system, the internal register used to record, track and manage civil claims lodged against the service.

The system captures both amounts already paid and amounts claimed but not yet adjudicated, providing a consolidated view of contingent liabilities.

Contingent exposure

It includes historic claims, such as those arising from the Marikana massacre in North West, which continue to be processed.

By placing the liabilities within this system, the reply confirms that the R56.7bn figure represents contingent exposure rather than actual expenditure, reflecting the cumulative value of claims pending judicial or settlement outcomes.

The disclosure comes against the backdrop of the police’s quarterly crime statistics.

Read: Firoz Cachalia tells MPs 13-million criminal cases go unresolved as decade of policing failures exposed

In the fourth quarter of 2024/25, the police recorded 161,672 contact crimes nationally, including murder, attempted murder, sexual offences and assault. Gauteng accounted for 26% of all reported crimes, followed by the Western Cape at 22% and KwaZulu-Natal at 16%.

While overall crime declined 2.91% compared with the previous year, the concentration of violent crime in these provinces mirrors the regional distribution of civil claims, with Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and North West consistently recording the highest payouts for unlawful arrest and detention.

Earlier in 2025, then police minister Senzo Mchunu reported that the police were facing civil claims of more than R14bn for unlawful arrests and detentions, alongside R741m in claims for shooting incidents.

The updated figures provided by Cachalia show a significant increase in contingent liabilities, reflecting the accumulation of unresolved cases and the scale of litigation exposure.

Section 12 of the constitution guarantees freedom and security of the person, including protection against arbitrary arrest and detention. The volume of claims suggests recurring breaches of these rights, with direct fiscal consequences for the policing budget.

The figures confirm that the police’s litigation exposure is a structural issue with fiscal and constitutional implications.

The contingent liability of R56.7bn underscores the scale of potential financial risk, situating civil claims as a central component of the policing landscape alongside crime statistics.

