Presidency flags 24 cases of hidden assets, income as government lifestyle audits gather momentum

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of public service and administration Mzamo Buthelezi said 8,982 senior officials had undergone lifestyle reviews by the end of September 2025.

Minister of public service and administration Mzamo Buthelezi said 8,982 senior officials had undergone lifestyle reviews by the end of September 2025, with 117 cases referred for internal departmental investigation and 24 flagged by the Presidency for suspected undeclared income or hidden assets.

His reply followed a written parliamentary question from FF Plus MP Heloïse Denner, who sought clarity on the scope of completed audits, the number of cases indicating possible illicit enrichment, and whether any had been escalated to external law enforcement agencies.

Buthelezi said lifestyle audits are conducted in phases, beginning with departmental reviews and, where necessary, progressing to internal investigations. Departments reported 117 officials were under investigation, while the Presidency identified 24 cases involving suspicions of hidden assets or undeclared income. He confirmed none of the matters had been referred to the Hawks, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) or other law enforcement agencies, with all cases handled internally.

The figures provided by Buthelezi demonstrate the system is operational, but the absence of external referrals raises questions about the threshold for escalation and the effectiveness of internal departmental processes in addressing potential misconduct at senior levels.

The Presidency’s identification of 24 cases of suspected undeclared income or hidden assets is notable, as it suggests detection capacity may vary across departments. The fact that all 117 cases remain under internal investigation points to a reliance on departmental capacity, which may not always be sufficient to address complex financial irregularities.

Calls for lifestyle audits have been consistent in parliament and across government. In May 2025, the portfolio committee on home affairs welcomed the conclusion of 476 lifestyle audits within the department, describing them as a necessary deterrent against fraud and corruption, and urged that the process be extended to more officials.

Earlier in 2025, parliament’s committee on public service and administration warned that departments failing to conduct annual lifestyle audits would face consequences, stressing audits are compulsory across government.

Political leaders have also pressed for broader application of lifestyle audits. Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi recently called for mandatory lifestyle audits for all prosecutors, arguing officials living beyond their declared means posed a threat to the integrity of the justice system.

The Black Lawyers Association supported the call, citing findings from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture and emphasising the need to identify corrupt elements within the National Prosecuting Authority. Integrity advocates have further argued political leaders, including the president, should lead by example by subjecting themselves to lifestyle audits to restore public trust.

Administratively, departments are obliged to report progress on investigations to the department of public service and administration, which provides central oversight.

The reporting requirement creates a measure of accountability, but it does not substitute for independent investigation or asset recovery. Without referrals to independent agencies, no criminal or civil recovery proceedings have yet been initiated. This means while suspicions have been identified, they have not yet been tested in law, and no funds have been recovered.