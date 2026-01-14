SAHRC calls for submissions as many Gauteng pupils remain unplaced

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The SAHRC is calling for submissions to address the issue of unplaced pupils. Stock photo.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has raised concerns about pupils in Gauteng who have not yet been placed in schools, saying the delays threaten children’s rights to basic education.

The commission said it had been monitoring school admissions over the years and had noted “a systemic problem of pupils not being placed or not being placed on time”.

It said the situation is “a direct threat to the constitutional right of every child to basic education”, which is “immediately realisable and not subject to the availability of resources”.

According to the SAHRC, failure to admit pupils on time disrupts “continuity in teaching and learning”.

The commission said it had received many complaints regarding the placement of pupils around the country, particularly in Gauteng. The unplaced pupils include children who should be attending schools and pupils with special education needs but who have not been allocated a place.

The SAHRC said it was “deeply concerned about the persistent delays in placements of pupils” and would engage the Gauteng department of education to ensure the delays were resolved and better communication systems were put in place.

The commission has called on parents, guardians and civil society organisations to submit information to help it understand the full extent of the problem. It said this would support efforts to ensure all pupils are placed in schools. Submissions must include:

name of the parent or guardian;

contact details, including an alternative number;

residential address;

district office;

date of application;

school applied to;

response received from the department.

The public has been asked to submit the information by March 6. The commission said it would release an update on its interventions during the first quarter of the year.

“All personal information will be protected in line with applicable privacy legislation, and each submission will be carefully assessed to determine appropriate intervention by the commission,” it said.

