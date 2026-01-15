Commission launches probe into incoming lottery operator Sizekhaya

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The SIU says a former board member purchased a R6.3m Rolls-Royce using funds from the National Lotteries Commission.

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) is investigating allegations of impropriety levelled against the incoming national lottery operator, Sizekhaya, by one of its erstwhile suppliers, SocialPro.

The Durban-based SocialPro alleges the consortium has changed the substance of the bid that won it the lucrative licence to operate the lottery.

One of the allegations put forward by SocialPro is that Sizekhaya, soon after being awarded the licence, pipping seven other bidders to the finish line, went about trying to slash the pre-launch marketing budget by more than half.

The other allegations include misrepresentations and fronting in that Sizekhaya has still not appointed the chief marketing officer, Mandla Mbau, who was submitted in the bid.

They allege the winner failed to constitute bid-declared governance structures.

SocialPro is also accusing Sizekhaya of using its intellectual property beyond the permitted bid purpose.

SocialPro said when it raised this and other alleged governance breaches with Sizekhaya, the relationship broke down.

Sizekhaya, which was awarded the licence in May 2025, terminated SocialPro’s services in August, with it now threatening criminal legal action against SocialPro, accusing it of extortion.

The NLC said it is probing the allegation, with its board said to be apprised of the issues.

“The NLC has been made aware of the allegations and the matter is under consideration and investigation,” the NLC told Business Day on Wednesday.

“At the moment, the commission is not in a position to respond to some of the questions until the commission has completed its internal processes and once the board has deliberated on the matter.”

Legal instrument

SocialPro MD Zahid Shaik told Business Day that the dispute with Sizekhaya is not a simple commercial or supplier dispute, but rather a matter of state and public interest.

“As the designated key contractor of marketing services, SocialPro has a statutory duty to report on any deviation from governance and has only done so based on a factual matrix. A public licence is not a trophy; it is a legal instrument,” Shaik said.

The minister himself said that Sizekhaya’s bid was the most well-balanced; its broader marketing plans and spending were commended... Why then would Sizekhaya want to remove such a fundamental part of a winning bid? — Zahid Shaik, SocialPro MD

“It is awarded on specific representations, evaluated against mandatory criteria and bound by conditions that do not disappear after the announcement. When those conditions are compromised the licence itself is placed at risk.

“The minister himself said that Sizekhaya’s bid was the most well-balanced; its broader marketing plans and spending were commended, including its plans to rejuvenate the suite of current lottery games. Why then would Sizekhaya want to remove such a fundamental part of a winning bid? The request for proposal is explicit: parties presented for fit-and-proper evaluation must remain in place post-award.”

The NCL investigation comes as Sizekhaya and SocialPro head for an arbitration showdown — with the latter accusing the former of revoking its contractor status for daring to raise alleged governance breaches.

Sizekhaya aims to get SocialPro to pay it R5m for defamation and a written apology and retraction of the “defamatory/incorrect” statements contained in an AmaBhungane article published in December.

“In addition to the arbitration and litigation proceedings that have been commenced against SocialPro, Sizekhaya has previously notified SocialPro of its intention to refer such conduct to the police as an illegal attempt at coercion and/or extortion,” Sizekhaya said.

“The various disputes and allegations made by SocialPro are the subject of existing legal proceedings, including a confidential arbitration and a litigation commenced in December 2025.

“Sizekhaya looks forward to the resolution of these matters by the lawful and appropriate legal channels and will not litigate commercial disputes through the media, or acquiesce to coercion, impermissible payments or unlawful conduct by the supplier.”

Sizekhaya also believes it is within its rights to sever ties with SocialPro arguing that the supply contract terminated when the licence was awarded to Sizekhaya.

“Since the award of the licence to Sizekhaya and Sizekhaya’s decision not to enter into a contract with SocialPro for the future delivery of marketing services, SocialPro has embarked on a persistent campaign of making threats to try to induce, coerce, or pressure Sizekhaya into making payments to it. SocialPro is not legally, ethically or contractually entitled to those payments.”