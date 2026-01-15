Police appointments soaked in politics, says Khomotso Phahlane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Political loyalty has displaced constitutional procedure in the police service. That was the damning testimony by former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane at parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating alleged criminality in the justice system

Phalane alleged senior appointments had increasingly bypassed cabinet and statutory processes after the ANC’s 2007 Polokwane conference.

He claimed he was the last acting police commissioner appointed after a formal submission to the cabinet and said subsequent appointments departed from the process.

While serving as divisional commissioner for crime intelligence, he said he witnessed assistant commissioner Mulangi Mphego resist attempts to gain unfettered access to the secret services account.

‘Political undertones’

Mphego later exited the police prematurely, which Phahlane attributed to political prejudice. He testified that interviews for senior crime intelligence posts were conducted with “underlying political undertones”, and that former police minister Nathi Mthethwa sought to personally control shortlisting and interviews, contrary to regulations.

The committee also heard evidence about senior officers being sidelined without lawful posts. Phahlane said KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was left without an operational role for more than a year while remaining on full salary before being placed in a non-existent supply chain position.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

A new division, infrastructure and building services, was later created to formalise the placement, illustrating how administrative structures were retrofitted to accommodate political decisions rather than lawful organisational need.

Crime network links

The inquiry is examining not only the disbandment of the political killings task team but also allegations that directives to close the unit were issued under political influence while it was investigating networks linking drug trafficking, political assassinations, businesses, prisons, prosecutors and members of the judiciary.

Mkhwanazi has previously alleged the interference directly weakened the state’s capacity to address political killings, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

Phahlane’s removal was presented as further evidence of executive overreach. He testified his instruction to “step aside” in June 2017 was verbal, undocumented and announced to the media before any formal suspension notice was issued.

He alleged he has never received a letter signed by the president terminating his appointment, despite the constitution and the South African Police Service Act vesting that authority solely in the presidency.

The committee also heard allegations of oversight institutions being captured. Phahlane claimed the “Phahlane task team” originally formed in the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) later relocated to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), which he and Mkhwanazi described as a rogue unit led by Matthews Sesoko and operating outside proper oversight structures.

Phahlane also pointed to judicial outcomes that have tested some claims against him. He told MPs a full bench of the high court recently ruled in his favour in civil litigation arising from public corruption allegations, ordering his accusers to retract and apologise. While criminal matters remain unresolved, he argued the ruling demonstrates some allegations failed when subjected to judicial scrutiny.

