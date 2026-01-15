The education ROI: data shows smart schooling delivers a 12% ‘learning dividend’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

No ordinary online school, Teneo offers teacher-led learning that’s informed by data and enabled by technology.

For decades, the “return on investment” in South African education has been hard to measure. Parents often pay premiums for prestigious traditional schools, relying on reputation rather than results.

Yet in an economy driven by data, AI, and rapid change, hope is no longer a strategy.

South African parents manage risk in every other part of life, hedging currencies, diversifying portfolios, and insuring assets. But when it comes to their child’s education, many still rely on a model built for the industrial economy of the 20th century.

Teneo, a leading online private school, has released the findings of a multiyear analysis that fundamentally shifts this conversation from “reputation” to “measurable result”.

“Parents are making one of the most important investments of their children’s lives, and to date they’ve had to rely on reputation as a proxy for individual results,” says Saul Geffen, CEO of Teneo School and founder of the Smart School System.

“We’ve tested our model properly, across thousands of learners. The data is clear: when targeted academic support is triggered early, learners’ marks improve.”

By analysing the performance of over 5,000 learners, Teneo has demonstrated that a data-led education model doesn’t just maintain standards, it actively accelerates performance.

The data reveals that learners in the Teneo Smart School System see their average grades rise by 12% in their first year. By their fourth year, that “education dividend” compounds to a 25% improvement.

“We’ve tested our model properly, across thousands of learners. The data is clear: when targeted academic support is triggered early, learners’ marks improve,” says Geffen.

For the business-minded parent, this provides the metric that matters: a consistent, compounding return on their child’s educational effort.

Eliminating the ‘data lag’ liability

The structural weakness of the traditional brick-and-mortar model is the “data lag”. A learner typically struggles in silence for months, missing a concept in February, struggling with homework in March, before a test result in April finally triggers an intervention.

In a fast-moving global economy, this latency is a liability.

Teneo has removed this lag by digitising the entire learning ecosystem. The Smart School System is not simply “online classes” or a digitised textbook, it is a sophisticated engine of behavioural science and real-time analytics.

Because the system tracks engagement and comprehension constantly, it allows teachers to move from reactive teaching to predictive support.

Trends, gaps, and disengagement risks are spotted instantly. This ensures that interventions happen the moment a learner falters, not weeks later.

This efficiency is the primary driver of the 12% performance boost; it is the result of catching small problems before they become grade-destroying issues.

Automating admin to unlock mentorship

A common misconception about “smart schooling” is that technology replaces the teacher. The data suggests the opposite: technology liberates the teacher.

In traditional settings, highly qualified educators lose up to 50% of their day to the “admin tax” — manual attendance, behaviour tracking, and grading piles of paperwork.

Teneo’s model automates this heavy lifting.

By decoupling teaching from administration, Teneo educators are free to focus on high-value human interactions: mentorship, complex problem-solving, and emotional support.

It is in these human interactions that resilience and adaptability are forged, the very “soft skills” that the World Economic Forum cites as the most durable currency in an AI-driven future.

Inclusivity as a growth indicator

Perhaps the most significant finding for the future of SA’s skilled workforce is that this model works for everyone, not just the academic elite.

Elite schools often maintain high pass rates by filtering for high performance at the gate, effectively “cherry-picking” their returns. Teneo maintains open admissions year-round with no entrance exams.

Yet, the data shows that academic rigour and broad inclusivity can coexist.

Notably, 21% of Teneo’s top 100 most improved learners have self-reported learning barriers or neurodiversity. This proves that when the system is smart enough, when it adapts to the child rather than forcing the child to adapt to the system, human potential is unlocked at scale.

Gamification: the science of motivation

To sustain motivation, often a challenge in remote working and learning environments, Teneo employs integrated behavioural science.

Much like modern fitness apps use data to drive physical performance, the Smart School System uses gamification to drive academic performance.

Through points leader boards, daily streaks, and recognition rewards, the system encourages consistent learning habits. This turns the “grind” of schooling into an engaging, feedback-rich loop, fostering the kind of self-discipline required in the modern workplace.

Global currency for a global future

Ultimately, the goal of 21st-century schooling is employability and mobility. The modern curriculum must offer more than local compliance; it must offer international currency.

Teneo’s model is designed to produce globally mobile citizens. Whether through the South African CAPS curriculum or the British International Curriculum, learners gain a “passport” to tertiary institutions worldwide.

This dual-track approach acts as a hedge, giving South African families options for local or international university placements.

The new standard

The classroom of 2030 cannot be run on the operating system of 1950. As we move towards a future defined by uncertainty, the schools that will deliver the highest returns for families are not those with the longest history, but those with the smartest future.

Teneo data proves that when education is treated as a precise, data-informed science, the returns, for the learner and the economy, are undeniable.

This article was sponsored by Teneo Education.