AdvTech schools’ global best practice delivers impressive IEB results

Crawford Sandton is one of three schools in the ADvTECH group ranked among the top 10 co-educational schools in the country.

JSE-listed ADvTECH is celebrating another year of outstanding academic performance following the release of the 2025 IEB matric results. Three of the group’s schools — Crawford Sandton, Crawford La Lucia, and Glenwood House — were ranked in the top 10 co-educational schools.

Across its 103 South African schools, ADvTECH’s pass and bachelor’s pass rates for 2025 were 99.7% and 94% respectively, with an impressive 3,371 distinctions at an average of 2.1 per student.

A total of 16 students from the ADvTECH group were recognised for Outstanding Performance by the IEB and a further 14 for Commendable Achievement.

Significantly, while the national IEB pass rate average dropped year-on-year, ADvTECH’s increased by 0.3%.

“Another strong set of results was achieved by our schools in 2025. We congratulate our students and teachers for their commitment and dedication,” said Desiree Hugo, academic head at ADvTECH Schools.

Hugo said the group’s performance was the result of numerous initiatives introduced over the past few years.

“ADvTECH has invested significantly in AI-enhanced personalised learning and teacher training, ensuring that each student achieves their full potential,” she said.

“With a strong analytical focus on academic data, we have been able to ensure improvement for every student. We continue to strive towards consistently superior outcomes, leading the way with global best practice in education.”

Hugo said a special note of congratulation was due to The Bridge Assisted Learning School in Lonehill, whose first matric cohort achieved an impressive 100% pass rate.

ADvTECH’s school brands include Crawford International, Pinnacle Colleges, Trinityhouse Schools, The Bridge Assisted Learning School, Evolve Online Schools and Abbotts Colleges.

This article was sponsored by ADvTECH.