SA probes Iran’s role in Brics+ naval drills

South Africa hosted joint naval drills with China, Russia and Iran. Questions have risen as to the participation of the Iran navy.

By Wendell Roelf and Sfundo Parakozov

The defence and military veterans department said on Friday that minister Angie Motshekga had launched an inquiry into Iran’s participation in the Brics+ naval exercises held in South African waters over the past week.

The defence ministry said in a statement that the inquiry would seek to determine whether President Cyril Ramaphosa’s instructions regarding Iran’s involvement were misrepresented and/or ignored.

Daily Maverick has reported that Ramaphosa sought to get Iran to withdraw from the drills due to concerns about the damage its participation could do to South Africa’s relations with the US.

“The minister of defence, Hon Angie Motshekga, would like to place it on record that the instruction (from Ramaphosa) was clearly communicated to all parties concerned, agreed upon and to be implemented and adhered to,” the defence ministry statement added.

Reuters