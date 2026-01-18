DA demands answers on Iran’s naval exercise role

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Foreign navies get together for political posturing and exercise routines.

The DA has called for an urgent parliamentary debate on Iran’s participation in naval exercises which began on Friday off the Western Cape coast near Simon’s Town and False Bay.

“South Africans deserve immediate answers. Who gave the final approval? Whose instructions were followed? And why did senior SANDF leadership appear to act in defiance of a presidential directive?” DA spokesperson on defence and military veterans Chris Hattingh said.

What was now unfolding around Exercise Will for Peace 2026 looked less like confusion and more like defiance within the SANDF.

“Despite credible reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa, as commander-in-chief, instructed that Iranian warships be excluded from the exercise, Iranian vessels nevertheless took part.”

He said this was followed by contradictory explanations, deleted SANDF communications and a shifting official story that continued to change as more facts emerged.

“That is not normal, nor is it acceptable, and it cannot be brushed aside.”

He said the situation was made worse by the chief of the navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, publicly hailing Iran’s participation, only for events to unfold in a manner that appeared to defy a reported presidential instruction.

“When senior officers publicly signal one direction and events on the ground follow that direction, parliament is entitled to ask a hard question: was lawful civilian authority ignored?”

Hattingh said this was not a technical or procedural dispute.

“It goes to the heart of how our democracy works. In South Africa, the military is subordinate to elected civilian leadership. If orders from the commander-in-chief can be sidestepped, diluted, or quietly ignored, then civilian oversight becomes meaningless.”

Though defence minister Angie Motshekga had announced a board of inquiry only after the exercise had concluded, this could not put parliament on hold.

“Boards of inquiry are internal processes that often drag on for years behind closed doors. Accountability cannot wait.”

Hattingh said the SANDF cannot be allowed to operate with parallel lines of authority.

“The DA will pursue full parliamentary accountability, insist on consequences where authority was defied and defend the principle that the military remains firmly under civilian control.”

