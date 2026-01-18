POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Team SA delegation attends World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African delegation is expected to use the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit in Davos, Switzerland, from Monday to Friday to highlight the country’s improving economic outlook, underscored by strengthening investor confidence, and to position the country as an increasingly attractive and competitive investment destination.

The National Treasury noted that recent positive economic developments in the country included the stabilisation of electricity supply, the removal of South Africa from the Financial Action Task Force’s greylist, and an upgrade of the sovereign credit rating by the rating agency S&P Global.

The Team South Africa delegation is led by finance minister Enoch Godongwana and includes trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau; international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola; energy and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa; transport minister Barbara Creecy; tourism minister Patricia de Lille; and small business development minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni.

“The ministers will highlight progress on structural reforms in the energy, logistics, water, digital communications, and small business sectors, among others,” the Treasury said.

“The delegation’s strategic intent is to position South Africa as an attractive investment destination, reflected in demonstrable progress in attaining macroeconomic stability, positive momentum in economic reform implementation, regional leadership, and global diplomacy.”

The position aligned with South Africa’s medium-term growth strategy, anchored in four interdependent policy pillars — maintaining macroeconomic stability, accelerating structural reforms, building state capability, and investing in growth-enhancing infrastructure.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is this week scheduled to hear testimony from former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride and Julius Mkhwanazi, the suspended Ekurhuleni metro police chief.

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held an astonishing press briefing in July 2025 in which he exposed alleged widespread corruption, a criminal syndicate within the police, and political interference, especially concerning the political killings task team. The committee was granted an extension until February 20 to conclude its work.

Head of police crime intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, told the committee last week that nearly all police members in Gauteng are working with criminal cartels.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is on Monday set to march to the US consulate in Sandton, Johannesburg, to protest against what it calls the “unlawful attack and the criminal kidnapping” by the US of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Numsa said the kidnapping was a violation of international law which could be repeated anywhere, including South Africa.

Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate for ActionSA Xolani Khumalo is on Monday expected to voluntarily hand himself over at Katlehong police station in relation to what the party calls a “false assault complaint from a self-confessed drug dealer”.

Khumalo is a well-known crime fighter and hosts a TV show on Moja Love called Sizok’thola, which means “We will catch you” when loosely translated. It focuses on combating drug abuse by exposing drug dealers, illegal drug dens, and traffickers in communities around the country.

ActionSA said this was a “pathetic attempt to intimidate Khumalo, which only exposes the desperation of the corrupt syndicates that have operated with impunity in Ekurhuleni for far too long, and whose impunity is now being challenged by a crime fighter unwilling to allow his country to be destroyed by criminals”.

Khumalo will be joined on Monday by ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont, parliamentary chief whip Lerato Ngobeni, MP Dereleen James, Gauteng chair Funzi Ngobeni, community anti-crime organisations, activists and other party leaders.

