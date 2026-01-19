Cape Town port woes batter fruit exports as wind and inefficiency bite

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wind disruptions and operational inefficiencies at the Port of Cape Town have affected exports of table grapes and deciduous fruit during peak season. Picture: Rosa-Karoo Loewe

Prolonged wind disruptions and operational inefficiencies at the Port of Cape Town since November have disrupted the export of table grapes and deciduous fruit at the peak of the export season.

The turmoil has resulted in losses and extra costs amounting to hundreds of millions of rand.

Both sectors combined are expected to export more than 100-million cartons of fruit this season.

Weather conditions have been favourable for the two sectors in terms of production volumes, but wind and the poor performance of Cape Town port have caused huge delays, severely impeding exports and damaging producers’ international reputation.

This has led to ageing fruit in the market — some of which has had to be destroyed — as well as quality claims and lower returns.

Exporters have had to resort to rerouting some of their product to Eastern Cape ports at big additional cost.

Hortgro, the industry association for the deciduous fruit industry, is in high-level discussions with Transnet to find solutions “and proposals to establish accountability going forward. Legal advice has been sought on how the various parties can be held accountable,” a spokesperson said.

In a statement at end-December, Hortgro said the industry and individual role players “will investigate ways to recoup the direct financial losses and quality claims from Transnet”.

Transnet Port Terminals has acknowledged the problems and, in a letter to stakeholders, said the Cape Town container and multipurpose terminals will report directly to Earle Peters, managing executive of Durban container terminals.

Andiswa Mesatywa, Transnet’s regional corporate affairs manager for Western Cape terminals, said that from November 2025 to date the Cape Town Container Terminal (CTCT) has experienced its worst inclement weather in five years for the period, losing 815 operating hours (34 days) compared with 419 hours (17 days) over the same period last year.

She said terminal equipment cannot operate safely at wind speeds above 90km/h, and operations are suspended once that threshold is exceeded. Unprecedented leave taken by staff affected work time when the wind subsided.

“For November and December, CTCT was able to handle 68% and 63% of the targeted monthly volumes, respectively. The terminal diverted a total of 17 vessels to the Port Elizabeth and Ngqura container terminals,” Mesatywa said.

Losses top R350m

A Hortgro spokesperson noted that at the start of the deciduous fruit export season the industry had already incurred direct losses of more than R350m, with further exposure continuing to accumulate daily.

Additional costs were for the transport of fruit to Gqeberha (shipments were up about 500%), and quality claims from foreign importers were running into hundreds of millions of rand.

South African Table Grape Industry (SATI) CEO Mecia Petersen reported that weather conditions and operational inefficiencies resulted in year-to-date export volumes of 20-million 4.5kg cartons up to the second week of 2026, down from the 25-million cartons at the same point last year.

“While unusually high wind disruptions have been significantly worse than in previous years, port performance has also been constrained during wind recovery periods.

“System challenges, staffing shortages and equipment breakdowns have contributed to poor productivity, with gross crane moves per hour (a measure of productivity) at the Cape Town Container Terminal consistently tracking below target since November,” Petersen added.

“These disruptions place producers and exporters at risk of losses running into hundreds of millions of rand. This is due to the additional cost of diverting more exports through ports in the Eastern Cape, and if grapes take longer to reach the export destination, it can result in quality claims that have an impact on the returns producers receive.”

These disruptions place producers and exporters at risk of losses running into hundreds of millions of rand. — Mecia Petersen, SATI CEO

About a third of table grape shipments have been routed through Eastern Cape ports compared with about 5% in the previous season.

Hortgro’s statement late last month estimated that the additional costs of trucking fruit to other ports had already exceeded R35m this season. Shipments from the Eastern Cape had increased by 115%.

“Adding fuel to the fire is that Transnet cannot operate the 18 new rubber-tyred gantries (RTGs) at their rated top wind speeds, as the health and safety risks to operators working at wind speeds above 80km/h were not adequately foreseen.

Unresolved

“This issue remains unresolved. Equipment breakdowns, particularly involving ship-to-shore cranes, also persist.

“South Africa is suffering reputational damage and rapidly losing market share in foreign markets to competitors such as Chile. Its reputation as a reliable, on-time supplier of top-quality fruit is heading for the gutter,” Hortgro said.

Glen Steyn, Western Cape director of maritime logistics development in the provincial department of economic development & tourism, said cargo volumes during the fruit export season are far higher than the annual average for the port’s container terminals, which were not configured for the peak that coincided with the Cape’s windy season.

“The disequilibrium between container terminal capacity and cargo volumes during peak export seasons has been a challenge for more than six years,” Steyn said.