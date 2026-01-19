Police general ‘ordered bail deal’ for accused hitman boss, parliament told

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An affidavit in possession of the police alleges Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri instructed officers not to oppose bail for former W/O Pule Tau, identified as an organiser of hitmen linked to the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, the SAPS head of crime intelligence, has told parliament’s ad hoc committee.

The affidavit further alleges that “three envelopes” containing bribes were prepared for a detective, a prosecutor and a magistrate. “We have a sworn affidavit to that,” Khumalo told MPs. Bail was ultimately granted despite opposition in court.

The evidence was presented during hearings into allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that criminal cartels have infiltrated the criminal justice system and senior political and police figures have interfered in investigations.

Khumalo testified that, before the bail application, a senior public prosecutor had formally written to provincial and national commissioners warning of threats to the Swart investigation and to the safety of the officers involved. Despite those warnings, Tau, who had been remanded, proceeded with a bail appeal after senior officers approached the investigating team and instructed them not to oppose it.

Traced to Shibiri

The instruction was traced to Shibiri, according to Khumalo. He told the committee a criminal investigation into the matter was at an advanced stage but not yet finalised, and he could not confirm whether Shibiri had been suspended. The absence of visible disciplinary action prompted sharp exchanges in the committee, with MPs questioning whether the SAPS leadership was complying with its constitutional obligations.

EFF leader Julius Malema asked why there had been no arrest or immediate suspension if evidence of interference with the administration of justice was already before investigators. Chair Soviet Lekganyane said the committee would formally write to SAPS management to request clarity on Shibiri’s status, noting that allegations of this gravity required urgent disciplinary and criminal processes.

Khumalo’s testimony extended beyond the Swart matter to a broader account of organised crime infiltration within the SAPS, particularly in Gauteng. He told MPs that intelligence assessments pointed to systemic compromise rather than isolated misconduct, with officers allegedly leaking operational information, sabotaging investigations and providing protection to criminal networks in exchange for payment.

Soviet Lekganyane. Picture: Parliament/Facebook (Parliament SA/ Facebook)

Syndicates deliberately cultivated proximity to political and administrative power, exploited dual citizenship to evade arrest and used access to state institutions to neutralise law enforcement pressure, he said.

Central to his evidence was the fate of the political killings task team, which he had led. Khumalo testified that, under SAPS regulations, only the national commissioner has the authority to establish or dissolve such task teams, and that an interministerial committee responsible for security matters had resolved in September 2023 that the unit should remain operational. Despite this, he said, directives issued by now suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu on December 31 2024 ordered the disbandment of the task team and froze senior crime intelligence appointments.

Turning point

Khumalo identified December 6 2024 as a critical turning point. On that date, members of the task team conducted co-ordinated operations in Gauteng, including the arrest of murder-accused businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe and a search-and-seizure operation at the Waterkloof Ridge home of businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

He testified that there had been no prior objections from political or police leadership to the task team’s mandate, but that steps to dismantle it followed shortly after these operations, notwithstanding ongoing investigations and active court proceedings. Khumalo believed the disbandment was intended to shield individuals linked to organised criminal syndicates from investigation.

He further testified that Matlala and Molefe form part of a highly organised network referred to in intelligence assessments as the “big five” cartel, allegedly involved in drug trafficking, tender fraud, contract killings and cross-border smuggling. He withheld the identities of other alleged members because investigations were still under way.

The committee heard that Khumalo himself faces corruption-related charges, including an arrest in June 2025, which he maintains w e re fabricated and designed to neutralise his work. He disputed allegations that items were stolen during the December 2024 raid on Matlala’s home, stating that Matlala was later found to be in possession of a Rolex watch he claimed had been taken.

Such allegations formed part of a broader effort to discredit the task team and justify retaliatory investigations against its members, Khumalo said.

Alarm bells

From a legal and administrative perspective, the testimony raises immediate questions about the adequacy of the SAPS’ internal control systems, the independence of prosecutorial decision-making, and parliament’s oversight role under the constitution.

The ad hoc committee is expected to continue hearings and to refer matters to appropriate authorities, including the National Prosecuting Authority, where evidence warrants further action. In parallel, the Madlanga commission of inquiry is examining similar allegations of political interference and the disbandment of specialised policing units. Together, these processes will test whether existing oversight mechanisms are capable of enforcing accountability within the SAPS or whether further legislative or structural reforms are required.