Trump says he had ‘very good’ phone call with Nato’s Rutte about Greenland

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had a “very good” telephone call with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte concerning Greenland.

Trump also said he had agreed to a meeting of parties in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum (WEF). He did not specify who the parties were.

“As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for national and world security. There can be no going back — on that, everyone agrees,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump had earlier told reporters the US would talk about acquiring Greenland at this week’s WEF because Denmark cannot protect the territory.

