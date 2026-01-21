Billionaires are eroding democracy ‘and SA is no exception’, Oxfam warns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Billionaire Elon Musk listens to US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, the S.

Oxfam has called on countries worldwide to curb the political power of the superrich as well as their ownership of the media, warning that they are increasingly subverting democracy.

Oxfam, an international non-governmental organisation that focuses on the alleviation of poverty, this week released a report, "Resisting the Rule of the Rich: Protecting Freedom from Billionaire Power", which illustrates how income inequality is eroding democracy globally.

The report is pertinent in countries such as South Africa, characterised by high inequality and at high risk of capture by elites.

“The model predicts that a more egalitarian country such as Sweden has a 4% chance of democratic backsliding. The US, with a higher inequality, has an 8.4% chance, while in a highly unequal country such as South Africa the risk is 31%,” the report states.

The report was released on Monday at the World Economic Forum, where some of the world’s most powerful and wealthy people meet every January.

Business Day in December reported on the latest data from the World Inequality Report, which found that South Africa’s inequality has not changed in the past decade, with the richest 10% holding about 86% of the country’s total wealth, underlining the huge task for the government in lifting millions of citizens out of poverty.

The World Inequality Report also pointed out that inequality is a political choice and warned of the enormous influence of the wealthy in society and weakening of democracy. The most unequal countries are as much as seven times more likely to experience democratic erosion,it added.

“Today’s billionaire boom makes one of its particular corrosive effects very clear: the gulf between the rich and the rest is driving political inequality.

“It is creating a billionaire class with inordinate access to power and the ability to control our economies and societies, alongside a politically poor majority whose rights and voices are suppressed in too many countries.

“When a billionaire buys a politician, a newspaper, or impunity from justice, it gives them tremendous influence over all our future, undermining political freedom and eroding the rights of many.”

Oxfam pointed to the moves by Elon Musk in his purchase of Twitter, now X, and Jeff Bezos’ acquisition of the Washington Post as some of the dangers of the rich exercising their influence over public opinion.

Curb the political power of the rich

The report proposes a ban on campaign financing by the wealthy and regulation of media companies to curb the political power of the rich. Billionaires are more than 4,000 times more likely to hold political office than citizens, it said.

The Oxfam report comes as debate is raging in some circles in the ANC to propose Patrice Motsepe as a presidential candidate before the 2029 general elections.

Motsepe, who owns influential stakes in the likes of Sanlam, Harmony Gold, Alexforbes and African Rainbow Minerals, has not declared his intention to seek the ANC presidency — and has publicly said South Africa does not necessarily need a rich president to prosper.

The Sunday World newspaper reported at the weekend that a campaign is in full swing to get Motsepe to make himself available to challenge for the ANC presidency when it holds its elective conference next year.

African Rainbow Minerals and Harmony Gold have made generous donations to political parties after the veil of secrecy about political funding was lifted in 2022.

Data from the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) indicates both mining houses made financial contributions to various political parties, including the EFF, Freedom Front Plus, the DA and the ANC, covering a range of political and ideological beliefs.

Motsepe has not been shy to publicly associate himself with the ANC, having often attended its conferences as a guest. He is also brother-in-law to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Deputy president Paul Mashatile. (ELMOND JIYANE)

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile told Business Day’s sister publication the Sunday Times that “resources and money play a very big role in politics”, pointing to national and municipal elections in which small political formations are unable to field candidates because they cannot meet the financial thresholds set by the Electoral Commission.

One of the country’s richest persons, Michiel le Roux, co-founder of Capitec, has also donated millions of rands to further the DA’s cause.

Several members of the Oppenheimer family have donated a total of almost R50m to the DA since 2022, and were also generous to Rise Mzansi, the IFP and ActionSA.

South Africa’s Political Party Funding Act, which became law in 2021, obliges parties to disclose all donations of more than R100,000, whether in cash, in kind or both, to the IEC quarterly.