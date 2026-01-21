News

Robert McBride claims crime intelligence ‘infiltrated’ Ipid

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Journalist

Robert McBride.
Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride. (Masi Losi)

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride delivered explosive testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday, alleging a calculated campaign by crime intelligence to infiltrate oversight bodies and “fabricate” evidence against high-ranking officials.

McBride appeared before the committee as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption within the criminal justice system.

During his testimony, McBride addressed the controversial “illegal rendition” case of 2010 involving the arrest and handover of Zimbabwean nationals to Zimbabwean authorities, which resulted in several deaths.

He explained why Ipid refused to recommend the prosecution of former Hawks bosses Shadrack Sibiya and Anwa Dramat.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.

