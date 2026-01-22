About 600,000 workers affected by doubling in benefit contribution defaults

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The number of employers ― including municipalities ― that have defaulted on pension, medical aid, provident and retirement fund contributions has doubled in a year, affecting nearly 600,000 employees with outstanding contributions exceeding R7bn.

According to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), which regulates the country’s financial institutions, the number of defaulters surged from 4,000 in 2023 ― when employment & labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth gazetted a determination exempting employers who failed to pay contributions on time ― to 7,700 in 2024 and 15,521 in 2025.

In the Government Gazette published on January 13, Meth stated she is withdrawing the determination gazetted in December 2023, “which excluded the application of section 34A of the [Basic Conditions of Employment Act] to employers and employees in respect of the payment of contributions to any benefit fund regulated under the Pension Funds Act”.

The exemption’s withdrawal effectively enables labour inspectors to enforce compliance with section 34A of the act, which requires employers to pay pension fund contributions within seven days.

Meth’s spokesperson, Thobeka Magcai, said: “The exemption was made to avoid duplication of enforcement, since the Pension Funds Adjudicator already had authority in that area. This notice [in the Government Gazette] was published to prevent duplication of enforcement between our inspectors and the adjudicator.”

Magcai said the exemption’s withdrawal “now allows inspectors to enforce section 34A again, alongside the Pension Funds Adjudicator. Sectors such as security, for example, have been failing to comply with this law.”

In a note, Nicci van Vuuren, a partner at Webber Wentzel, and Amy King, a knowledge lawyer at the law firm, explained that contributions to pension, provident or retirement funds are also regulated under the Pension Funds Act.

‘Widespread non-compliance’

“In this regard, labour inspectors can now enforce compliance with section 34A alongside the existing regulatory powers of the FSCA,” they said, adding the exemption’s withdrawal appears to be a response to “widespread non-compliance exposed by the two-pot retirement system introduced in September 2024”.

When the two-pot system went live, the retirement savings of each working South African were separated into two pots: a savings pot and a retirement pot.

Van Vuuren and King said the system revealed that many employers deducted pension contributions but failed to remit them, “amounting to billions of rand. Section 34A imposes strict seven-day payment deadlines for both employee deductions and employer contributions, with trigger dates that may differ from those under the Pension Funds Act depending on payroll cycles.

“As a result, employers are now subject to dual enforcement. Late or non-payment of benefit fund contributions is a criminal offence under the Pension Funds Act, punishable by a fine of up to R10m, imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both, with directors and senior management potentially held personally liable.

“In addition, labour inspectors may issue compliance orders and impose administrative penalties under the BCEA, meaning employers can face simultaneous action from both labour authorities and the FSCA.”

The FSCA has said that in collaboration with National Treasury, “millions owed to members and retirement funds have been recovered”.

“This was achieved through the strategic withholding of equitable share allocations, compelling municipalities to make the necessary third-party payments,” it said.

The FSCA continues to engage with stakeholders such as the Treasury, auditor-general, law enforcement agencies and the department of employment & labour “to ensure accountability and protect the interests of retirement fund members”.

Cosatu national spokesperson Zanele Sabela said the exemption withdrawal was a key part of the labour law reforms the federation fought for at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), “as the number of employers who deduct pension fund contributions from workers’ salaries but neglect to pay the money over to the relevant funds has more than doubled in the last three years”.

Sabela said: “According to the report released annually by the FSCA, the number of defaulting employers went from 4,000 in 2023 to 7,700 in 2024. Last year saw the figure more than double to 15,521 employers, robbing almost 600,000 workers of the compounding effect of their monthly contributions.

‘Prime culprits’

“The prime culprits, according to the FSCA, are the security sector, municipalities and the automotive industry. The FSCA put the total outstanding contributions at R7.2bn at the time. However, the Treasury’s stance to withhold equitable share transfers to municipalities defaulting on third-party payments has improved compliance by some delinquent municipalities.”

Sabela said the security sector is an area of extreme concern: “Last year former employees of Mafoko Security tasted victory as the court ruled that they could attach the company’s assets to recover contributions that had been outstanding for more than five years.

“It is critical that the [labour] department continues to ramp up its inspections of high-risk sectors in defence of vulnerable employees, to work closely with the federation in this struggle and to ensure that its commitment to hire 20,000 additional labour inspectors is finalised.”

South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said money deducted from workers does not belong to employers but to workers. “Saftu calls for a national audit of outstanding benefit fund arrears; public reporting on enforcement actions taken under section 34A; strong penalties, including prosecution, for repeat offenders and worker education campaigns on rights relating to deductions and benefit funds,” Vavi said.

National Council of Trade Unions general secretary Narius Moloto said the decision would enhance enforcement efforts and maximise compliance obligations with the labour legislation.

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) said: “This step restores the enforceability of the law and affirms that monies deducted from workers’ wages for benefit funds are protected entitlements that must be paid over in full and on time.

“Fedusa has consistently raised concern about employers who deduct pension, provident, medical and other benefit contributions from workers’ remuneration but fail to transfer these funds to the relevant benefit schemes. Such practices undermine workers’ retirement security and social protection, often with devastating consequences when benefits are needed.”