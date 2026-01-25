NewsPREMIUM

Bizarre twist in deadly Vanderbijlpark pupil-transport collision

Children of owner of taxi involved in Monday’s accident — the driver and a passenger — were the only survivors

Kgaugelo Gumede

Kgaugelo Gumede

Opinions and Education Editor

Mourners at the funeral of relatives Lesego Sefatsa and Phehello Motaung, who died in the collision between a pupil-transport minibus and a truck on Monday. (kabelo mokoena)

In a bizarre twist of fate, all four children of the man who owns the minibus taxi involved in a collision in which 14 school pupils were killed this week survived.

Jimmy Vinger’s son, Ayanda Dludla, 22, who was driving the minibus, and his schoolgirl daughter, who was a passenger, were the only two in the vehicle not killed in Monday’s crash in Vanderbijlpark, while Vinger’s two younger daughters, who usually travel in the taxi, did not go to school that day.

One of them was suspended from school, while the other decided to stay home.

Read here.

