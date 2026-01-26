Inside Nersa’s bid to escape scrutiny over tariff blunder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The top brass at the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) tried to escape public scrutiny and embarrassment over the costly blunder that saw the regulator botch Eskom’s tariff application, with consumers now facing a hefty R74bn bill.

The regulator’s internal document, seen by Business Day, shows its leadership thought it had a winning legal strategy to not air the blunder in public by settling with Eskom for R54bn, a figure the court in December found amounted to a thumb suck.

It was only through the vigilance of civil society and business that the settlement was set aside, with the matter remitted to public consultation.

“The benefit of entering into a settlement agreement with Eskom guides the papers that must be entered into the court proceedings. The papers will include a settlement agreed to between the parties as opposed to filing a notice to abide,” Nersa’s document reads.

“The effect of notice to abide is that the court will be exposed only to the allegations of Eskom, and judgment could be made on the entirety of the allegations or at the discretion of the court without our input.

“The other benefit of entering a settlement with Eskom is that the settlement becomes binding between the parties and achieves the core of the relief sought by Eskom and does not enable the ventilation of the details in an open court, which can expose Nersa further.”

The settlement came about when Eskom launched a legal bid to claw back R106bn, which it said was due to the miscalculation by Nersa.

To avoid a bruising legal battle after internally recognising that it erred, Nersa resorted to entering into a settlement agreement with Eskom.

The settlement did not see the day of light after a pushback by AfriForum and the Minerals Council South Africa ended with the court setting it aside.

In 2025, Nersa admitted to a R54bn miscalculation, stating that in its assessment of Eskom’s review application, it identified errors that resulted in underestimation in certain components of Eskom’s application.

The investigation by Nersa into the saga is ongoing.

“The independent investigation has reached an advanced stage and the report is in the process of being finalised.

“Once the investigation has been formally concluded and considered through the appropriate governance structures, the energy regulator will determine what information can be communicated publicly, in line with applicable legal and governance requirements.”

Nersa last week closed its public consultation process, with a new determination imminent. AfriForum, in its submission, raised concerns about Eskom’s regulatory assumptions, arguing they are increasingly disconnected from South Africa’s Integrated Resource Plan.

“While national energy policy envisages declining reliance on Eskom’s coal-based generation fleet, increased competition and a transition to renewable energy, Eskom’s asset valuations and depreciation assumptions continue to treat existing generation capacity as if it will be fully utilised, life-extended and replaced on a like-for-like basis.

“AfriForum warns that this approach risks locking consumers into paying for assets that are no longer aligned with the country’s future energy system.”

One of the gripes Eskom had with Nersa’s initial decision is that the regulator attached zero value to Koeberg, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Komati and Camden, arguing that this was a grave error as “these stations continue to be used in the Eskom generation and will continue to be used throughout the period of the determination”.

In terms of Eskom’s internal 2035 strategy and associated shutdown plan, Eskom had planned to shut down the remaining operating units at Camden, Hendrina and Grootvlei between January 2023 and September 2027.

However, in response to the capacity shortage and to minimise or avoid load-shedding, Eskom changed its internal strategy to one of not shutting down any more units until at least 2030. This includes the Arnot and Kriel units, which were previously earmarked by Eskom to be shut down before 2030.

Koeberg’s lifespan has been extended by another 20 years.