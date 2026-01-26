SA energy plan weathers US exit as Europe steps up climate funding

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Germany is in discussions with South Africa over an additional R12bn ($845m) in concessional climate loans, says a government official.

South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (Jetip) has weathered a potentially destabilising setback after the US withdrew funding in 2025, according to a senior government official.

The plan, launched at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, is designed to mobilise international finance to help South Africa decarbonise its electricity sector while cushioning the social and economic impact on coal-dependent communities.

Though Washington’s decision to withdraw raised questions about the durability of the partnership, special advisor to the minister of energy & electricity Silas Zimu told Business Day that Jetip partners are all committed to supporting South Africa and “the EU players replaced the funds that were pulled out by the US”.

Germany is in discussions with South Africa over an additional R12bn ($845m) in concessional climate loans, said Rainer Baake, a senior German government official.

New partners

The proposed financing would fall under the Just Energy Transition Partnership, a climate funding framework between South Africa and a group of advanced economies aimed at supporting the country’s shift away from coal.

Baake, Germany’s envoy to the partnership, was speaking at a press conference in Pretoria on Friday.

“There was a willingness of several countries, which I may name now, to support this just energy transition in South Africa so that South Africa can be more successful. These countries were Germany, Britain, France, the EU and the US. You’ve heard that the US has dropped out, but … two other countries … have joined: the Netherlands and Denmark,” Baake said.

Funding gap

“So we have not increased our commitments because we have to … we have increased because there is such a huge demand that has been made clear from the South African government.”

If concluded, the talks would lift Germany’s total climate finance commitments to South Africa under the programme to €2.68bn, a sharp increase from its original pledge of €986m.

Germany has so far disbursed R26.5bn to South Africa for the programme, which runs until 2027.

Baake said that concessional loans worth about R20.4bn have already been approved for electricity, green hydrogen and skills development projects, as well as for support to municipalities.

In addition, Germany has approved grants totalling about R2.4bn.

This partnership framework blends concessional loans, grants, guarantees and technical support aligned with South Africa’s own priorities. The financial terms differ by instrument, by project and by implementation partner.

Eskom, which would be a natural partner for the just energy transition, is not permitted to take on new borrowing in the general capital market due to debt relief arrangements with the national treasury.