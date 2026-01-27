Government moves to extend full labour protections to creative industry performers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The government intends to deem all performers in the advertising, artistic and cultural activities sector as workers entitled to full protection under South Africa’s labour laws — a move labelled as progressive by organised labour.

Expected to radically change the creative industry, employment & labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth has already gazetted her intention to effect the changes.

Under the government’s plan, employers and employees will soon be bound by labour laws such as the National Minimum Wage Act, the Labour Relations Act, the Compensation for Operational Injuries and Diseases Act, and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, which regulates overtime, rest periods, meal intervals and work on Sundays and public holidays.

If the proposals are approved, these performers would be entitled to leave; annual, sick and maternity leave; proper record-keeping of remuneration, payslips, deductions, notice and termination of employment; and severance pay.

Workers in the creative industry are viewed as the most exploited owing to their classification as independent contractors.

In August 2014, local soapie Generations executive producer Mfundi Vundla fired 16 actors who had organised themselves to demand better conditions of employment. Vundla later restarted the show under a new name.

Major economic driver

According to the South African Cultural Observatory, a national statistical and socioeconomic research project, the creative industry is a major economic driver, contributing more than R90bn to GDP annually and accounting for about 6% of national employment.

It is supported by government initiatives such as the Cultural and Creative Industries Masterplan.

Meth said the move to reform the sector “arises from widespread evidence and stakeholder representations indicating that performers in these sectors often operate under conditions characteristic of employment relationships, including fixed working hours, supervision and payment for services rendered”.

This measure seeks to extend the fundamental protections of employment law to these vulnerable workers and provide a basis for regulatory and enforcement mechanisms that promote decent work in the creative economy. — Nomakhosazana Meth, employment & labour minister

“However, they are frequently excluded from basic labour protections due to their classification as independent contractors,” Meth said in the gazette. “This measure seeks to extend the fundamental protections of employment law to these vulnerable workers and provide a basis for regulatory and enforcement mechanisms that promote decent work in the creative economy.”

Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks said the labour federation “fully supports this long overdue call”.

“We are pleased that Cosatu and unions in these sectors, including the South African Guild of Actors’ (Saga) relentless campaigns to ensure these workers are protected from naked abuse and exploitation and are afforded their hard-won labour rights, are bearing fruit. It is critical that this extension includes workers in the fast-growing film industry as well,” Parks said.

“Workers in these important sectors have borne the brunt of some of the most inhumane violations, from being made to work in dangerous conditions leading to loss of life and limb to being denied paid sick or maternity leave, the right to earn no less than the national minimum wage, or the right to join trade unions and engage in collective bargaining. We cannot continue to allow such employers to treat workers like glorified slaves.”

Cosatu was pleased efforts to extend labour law protections to vulnerable workers were gaining momentum.

“These interventions are critical as the nature of work evolves. Our labour laws must equally evolve and be strengthened to ensure that all workers are protected and are able to assert their hard-won rights,” Parks said.

Interested parties are invited to submit written representations to the department of employment & labour on Meth’s proposal within 30 days.