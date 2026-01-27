Israeli visits breach diplomatic protocol, says Eastern Cape premier

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has condemned unauthorised visits by Israeli embassy officials to provincial institutions, calling the engagements a breach of diplomatic protocol and an attempt to undermine South Africa’s sovereignty.

The visits, which included stops at healthcare facilities and Walter Sisulu University, occurred without the knowledge or consent of the provincial government and involved Abathembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo facilitating the meetings, according to a statement from Mabuyane’s office on Monday.

David Saranga from Israel’s foreign ministry led a delegation to Mthatha General Hospital and Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital, discussing ties with top-ranked Sheba Medical Centre after Dalindyebo’s December 2025 Israel trip.

The Israeli embassy said in a statement Saranga met an additional 50 traditional leaders across the Eastern Cape to identify areas of mutual interest that could benefit rural communities in various areas such as water, agriculture, health and education.

“The conduct of foreign relations is a constitutional competency vested in the national sphere of government,” Mabuyane said in the statement.

“The actions of the Israeli Embassy in conducting engagements with provincial institutions outside of these established frameworks constitute a clear breach of diplomatic protocol and undermine co-operative governance as well as the sovereignty of the Republic of South Africa.”

Mabuyane has instructed health MEC Ntandokazi Capa to investigate allegations that two health department officials received unauthorised donations from the Israeli embassy.

The authority to negotiate international co-operation resides with the international relations & co-operation department, the statement said, adding that the king has no mandate to interfere in hospital management or source foreign assistance.

The incident comes as tensions between the two countries remain elevated over South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). South Africa filed proceedings in December 2023, accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention in its military operations in Gaza, allegations Israel rejects.

The ICJ issued provisional measures in January 2024 directing Israel to prevent genocidal acts and preserve evidence though it stopped short of ordering a halt to military operations. South Africa submitted a 750-page memorial with more than 4,000 pages of supporting evidence in October 2024. Fourteen countries have announced intentions to intervene in the case.

