Justice department seeks input on hate crime regulations

The new Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act provides for the prevention of hate crimes and hate speech, effective enforcement measures and the gathering and recording of data on hate crimes and hate speech.

The department of justice & constitutional development has called for public submissions on draft regulations under the Prevention & Combating of Hate Crimes & Hate Speech Act.

The regulations are intended to give effect to the act by setting out procedures for reporting, investigating and prosecuting hate crimes and hate speech. Submissions close on January 28.

The act, assented to in 2024, establishes statutory offences for hate crimes and hate speech, codifying protections that previously relied on constitutional interpretation and civil remedies.

Hate crimes are defined as ordinary criminal offences motivated by prejudice against protected characteristics such as race, gender or sexual orientation, with discriminatory motive treated as an aggravating factor in sentencing.

Hate speech is defined as intentional communication that incites harm or promotes hatred against individuals or groups on similar grounds, creating criminal liability beyond existing Equality Court remedies.

The National Task Team on Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Expression, and Sex Characteristics Matters welcomed the publication of the draft regulations and resolved to submit a consolidated national response. The secretariat is finalising inputs from provincial task teams and civil society partners.

Deputy minister Andries Nel and task team co‑chair Sibonelo Ncanana‑Trower stated: “Having the proper regulations in place will strengthen the legislation aimed at preventing hate crimes and hate speech.”

The Constitutional Court’s ruling in March 2025 that the chant Kill the Boer does not constitute hate speech under existing law illustrates the interpretive framework courts have been applying.

The court held that, while offensive, the chant does not meet the constitutional threshold of incitement to violence or hatred, emphasising the importance of context and the balance between freedom of expression and dignity. That decision was made under the Equality Court’s civil jurisdiction and the constitutional jurisprudence available at the time.

The Prevention & Combating of Hate Crimes & Hate Speech Act introduces a statutory definition of hate speech and creates criminal liability if intentional communication incites harm or promotes hatred against protected groups.

The draft regulations now open for comment will clarify how such offences are reported, investigated and prosecuted, thereby reducing reliance on contextual judicial interpretation alone.

While the court’s ruling remains binding precedent under the existing framework, the act and its regulations establish a new statutory scheme that could alter how similar matters are assessed in the future, shifting adjudication from civil remedies to criminal prosecution.

This development does not overturn prior rulings.