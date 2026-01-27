KZN Hawks boss says he rejected offer to halt Matlala probe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kwazulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona testify during the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, January 27 2026. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The Hawks’ KwaZulu-Natal head, Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, says he rejected an alleged offer by provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to halt investigations into attempted murder suspect Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala in exchange for information about deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

Senona, who has been subjected to a Hawks misconduct probe and pending transfer from KwaZulu-Natal, testified at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday. He faces allegations of misusing his position to assist Matlala in winning a R360m police tender.

He was also accused by SAPS crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo of leaking sensitive police information to Matlala.

He told the Madlanga commission probing allegations of criminal infiltration into the justice cluster that he met Matlala at his wedding in 2019 and formed a social relationship with him.

He said he was not aware of any investigation against Matlala by the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team despite having sent the accused on January 2 2025 police minister Senzo Mchunu’s letter disbanding the team.

Senona claimed he became aware of an investigation into Matlala when he accompanied him to meet Mkhwanazi in KwaZulu-Natal on April 15 2025.

The meeting was arranged by former police minister Bheki Cele because Matlala had problems with his SAPS tender and needed assistance with purchase orders, he said.

“The general [Mkhwanazi] agreed to assist Matlala to get purchase orders from head office. It was the first time I heard about the investigation into Matlala of allegations about the attempted murder of Tebogo Thobejane in exchange for information in relation to Sibiya.”

Evidence leader advocate Adila Hassim asked whether Senona was not concerned about the alleged proposed deal by Mkhwanazi. “Did it not strike you as something that is of serious concern and should not be taking place?”

“I have never had any concerns about these discussions. When the general was talking to him, my understanding at the time was that the general was talking and the actual actions he was supposed to take; I do not know. For me it did not matter,” he said.

When further probed by the commissioners, Senona changed tack and told the commission he believed Mkhwanazi offered the deal to Matlala as a method to extract information.

“I believed General Mkhwanazi might have information that he knows and wanted further information.”

Senona was also quizzed on whether he saw nothing wrong in accompanying Matlala to meet with Mkhwanazi to ask for a favour in his tender with SAPS while the government is troubled by tender fraud.

“I did not have a problem with this one,” he said, adding at the time he did not know the Matlala contract was investigated.

‘Threatening message’

He also alleged Mkhwanazi sent him a “threatening message” after Matlala revealed he met with him at parliament’s ad hoc committee in November.

Senona, however, struggled to point out what made him scared about the message Mkhwanazi sent him. He said his interpretation of the message from Mkhwanazi was that he did not want him to share details about the meeting, although that was not said.

According to the message, Mkhwanazi warned that after Matlala spoke about the meeting, he would have to reveal what was discussed in the meeting, and that would expose Matlala to Sibiya and an individual not named at the commission but described as “dangerous”.

He further denied the allegation of improper use of his position to unduly benefit Matlala and other members and associates of the so-called Big Five cartel.

“I submit that these allegations are malicious and void of truth. I deny having leaked any confidential information or using my position as the provincial head of DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] for the benefit of Matlala or the Big Five cartel.

“The big five that I know are an elephant, a lion, a buffalo, a rhino and a leopard. That is the big five that I know in the country. This is mentioned here; I do not know what they are talking about.”

Senona, throughout his testimony, denied involvement in criminal infiltration into the justice cluster.

He continues with his testimony on Wednesday.