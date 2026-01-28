Tshwane agrees to phased wage increases that will cost city R2bn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City of Tshwane has reached an agreement with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) over implementation of a wage agreement that will cost the capital city nearly R2bn.

“We are very close to reaching an agreement. In fact, in principle, we have reached an agreement with the union,” Tshwane deputy mayor and finance member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Eugene Modise told Business Day on Wednesday.

“As you know, next month we are going to have a budget adjustment [to reflect the wage deal]. It’s a pity I can’t tell you the intricate details of the agreement because they [Samwu] will fight me. But what I can say is that the agreement will be implemented in phases, starting with lower management, up to senior management.”

The metro staff had not had a salary increase in four years, Modise, an ANC councillor, said. “Our employees are our assets, we don’t want them to be demoralised because productivity will drop, and we don’t want that.”

Samwu’s Tshwane regional secretary, Donald Monakisi, said: “In principle we have reached agreement. We are saying there must be an immediate payment of the 3.5% wage increase and deal with the back pay [from 2021] later. The discussions are ongoing.”

Business Day reported in November 2025 that the metro was scrambling to find nearly R2bn after it had opted not to appeal against a ruling by the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (Salgbc) that it should abide by a 3.5% wage agreement with labour in 2021/22.

It was hoped the money would come from the metro’s revenue collection and debt collected from government departments and state institutions.

The Salgbc dismissed Tshwane’s application to be exempt from implementing the pay deal, ruling recently that the metro had to comply with the wage agreement and effect the necessary adjustments and payments, “including all back pay, within six months of the award [or ruling]”.

Modise said at the time the municipality would not appeal against the ruling. “We respect the outcome of the process and remain committed to upholding the principles of collective bargaining, good governance and labour stability. In the light of this, the city will engage constructively with organised labour unions to explore practical, convenient and sustainable modalities for implementing the award.

“These engagements will seek to ensure that the implementation process is both compliant and considerate of the city’s financial realities, while prioritising fairness and service delivery will not be compromised.

“This administration firmly believes that our employees are the backbone of effective service delivery, and we therefore prioritise their wellbeing, development and fair treatment.”

Modise has said implementing the wage agreement would cost “about R1.6bn depending on the amount of time to make the payment, which is dependent on the agreement of the payment plan endorsed by labour and the city”.