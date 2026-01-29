Eskom ups wage increase offer to 5.5% in talks with unions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eskom has revised its pay increase for union members to 5.5%.

By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

State-owned power utility Eskom raised its salary increase offer to trade unions to 5.5% from the 3.5% it proposed last year, according to a document seen by Reuters and confirmed by a company spokesperson, though that is still well below what unions are demanding.

Eskom has been a long-term drag on the economy through its electricity cuts and financial woes. But a sharp improvement in the performance of its coal-fired power stations has allowed it to stop implementing nationwide blackouts. It reported its first full-year profit in eight years last financial year.

The revised wage offer was presented to the three unions it negotiates with over salaries this week in a second round of pay talks.

Eskom proposed that the 5.5% pay increase come into effect on July 1, the day after the present three-year wage deal expires, the document shows. The offer includes adjustments to other benefits, such as housing.

Unions are seeking i9ncreases of as much as to 15%, far above the annual inflation rate, which stood at 3.6% in December and which the central bank believes may have peaked.

A third round of wage negotiations is scheduled for February, said Khangela Baloyi, energy sector co-ordinator for the National Union of Mineworkers.

Eskom’s three-year agreement reached in 2023 saw non-managerial employees’ salaries increase by 7% each year.

The former state monopoly still generates the bulk of South Africa’s electricity and would like to agree another multi-year wage deal.

Unions have gone on strike during previous wage disputes, leading to power blackouts.

This time around the potential impact of a strike on Eskom’s operations is harder to gauge as the recent improvement in its generation fleet means it has excess capacity.