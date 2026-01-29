Ramaphosa orders task team to probe senior cops but spares Mchunu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the creation of a special task team to investigate senior police officers implicated in allegations of criminal infiltration of the justice cluster in a bid to fast-track prosecutions.

But his lack of action against one of his political allies, suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, has attracted criticism.

Ramaphosa, whose presidency has faced much criticism for the lack of prosecutions based on the state capture commission, has for the first time in the country yet directed the establishment of a task team to conduct a criminal investigation into individuals implicated at the Madlanga commission.

The commission, chaired by justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is investigating allegations of infiltration of sophisticated criminal syndicates in the upper echelons of law enforcement agencies.

Ramaphosa directed that 14 individuals, including KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Lesetja Senona, be investigated after the commission found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing warranting criminal or disciplinary action.

Yet despite taking action against the 14 people implicated, Ramaphosa has not taken any action against Mchunu, who is expected to give further evidence as witnesses continue to make allegations of interference against him.

He has also not touched Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, who was also largely implicated by many witnesses at the hearing.

Opposition political parties have labelled the lack of action by Mchunu’s political principal as protection while officials face the heat.

Independent policing expert Johan Burger told Business Day the president’s move is vital for the prosecution of corrupt police officers.

“You cannot, on the basis of the evidence or testimonies at the commission, charge a person criminally and take that person to court. There needs to be a criminal investigation,” he said.

The commission indicated prima facie evidence of wrongdoing and made referrals for further investigations against Senona, Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri, Brig Mbangwa Nkhwashu, Brig Rachel Matjeng and Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

Senona, who faces an internal Hawks misconduct disciplinary process, was accused of leaking confidential police information to attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Ramaphosa directed police minister Firoz Cachalia and police commissioner Fannie Masemola to establish the task team, which would also probe suspended EMPD acting head Julius Mkhwanazi and three EMPD officers implicated in a murder cover-up: Bafana Twala, Aiden McKenzie and Kershia Leigh Stols.

Burger said Cachalia and Masemola have been placed in the hot seat to set up a credible team.

“It is interesting the president did not ask the head of Ipid [Independent Police Investigative Directorate] to do the investigation and refer that to the police.”

While police officers implicated in serious crimes are probed by Ipid, Burger said nothing in law prevents the police from investigating other members.

“The police have a dedicated corruption investigation team already that has been doing good work. I am convinced some of the members of the detectives of the corruption investigating unit will form part of the task team.”

Lawyer Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), said Ramaphosa has to establish a special team to ensure investigations are conducted.

“It is a welcome development. Senior members have been compromised, and the president cannot rely on the entities for effective investigation, which is why it was necessary for the president to direct the minister to establish a dedicated task team that will conduct speedy investigations,” he said.

“The task team will have to put together the necessary evidence they will need for successful prosecutions by the NPA.”

Llewelyn Curlewis, a University of Pretoria law lecturer, said it will take a long time for the implicated individuals to face conviction despite the establishment of the task team.

“The commission having prima facie evidence against the individuals is far from getting a conviction of any sort. Most of them have not had the opportunity to respond to the allegations under oath,” he said.

“I am not convinced that all of these names mentioned will result in criminal investigations and satisfactory outcomes as anticipated by the president.”

He said millions were spent on the commissions only for the cases to be referred back to state institutions.

“We had to spend millions of rand to do this commission of inquiry to get the same result, which is an instruction to the police and NPA to do their job properly and prosecute these people.”

Herman Mashaba, leader of the opposition party ActionSA, criticised Ramaphosa’s inaction against Mchunu.

“I am more than angry. President Cyril Ramaphosa is failing us at every corner. Some of the easy decisions are to relieve South African taxpayers of carrying Mchunu without doing any work and appoint a permanent police minister. To show he was serious, he would fire Mchunu.”

He said if his party had the numbers at the National Assembly, the party would petition for a motion of no confidence against the president.

“It is just that we do not have the numbers to ask for a motion of no confidence because he is protected by the DA.”