SA declares Israeli diplomat persona non grata

Ariel Seidman, an Israel diplomat, has been ordered to leave South Africa within 72 hours.

The chargé d’affaires at the Israeli embassy, Ariel Seidman, has been given 72 hours to leave South Africa after being declared persona non grata by the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco).

In a statement on Friday, Dirco said the measure followed a series of “unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and practice which pose a direct challenge to SA’s sovereignty”.

“These violations include the repeated use of official Israeli social media platforms to launch insulting attacks against President Cyril Ramaphosa and a deliberate failure to inform Dirco of purported visits by senior Israeli officials.”

Business Day reported this week that Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane had condemned unauthorised visits by Israeli embassy officials to provincial institutions, calling the engagements a breach of diplomatic protocol and an attempt to undermine SA’s sovereignty.

The visits, which included stops at healthcare facilities and Walter Sisulu University, occurred without the knowledge or consent of the provincial government and involved Abathembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo facilitating the meetings, according to a statement from Mabuyane’s office on Monday.

David Saranga from Israel’s foreign ministry led a delegation to Mthatha General Hospital and Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital, discussing ties with top-ranked Sheba Medical Centre after Dalindyebo’s December 2025 Israel trip.

The Israeli embassy said in a statement Saranga met an additional 50 traditional leaders across the Eastern Cape to identify areas of mutual interest that could benefit rural communities in various areas such as water, agriculture, health and education.

“Such actions represent a gross abuse of diplomatic privilege and a fundamental breach of the Vienna Convention. They have systematically undermined the trust and protocols essential for bilateral relations,” Dirco said on Friday.

“South Africa’s sovereignty and the dignity of its offices are inviolable. Mr Seidman is required to depart from the Republic within 72 hours.

“We urge the Israeli government to ensure its future diplomatic conduct demonstrates respect for the Republic and the established principles of international engagement.”

