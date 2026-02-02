Galetti kicks off 2026 with three-city national property auction series

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Galetti Commercial Real Estate has launched its 2026 auction year with a coordinated national programme anchored by three live auctions in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, bringing property opportunities from across South Africa onto a single auction platform.

The opening of the auction year follows a strong previous cycle for the group, during which Galetti concluded just under R1.7bn in property transactions, reinforcing auctions as a credible and effective route to market across commercial, industrial, residential and development asset classes.

Commenting on the launch of the 2026 auction programme, Galetti MD Wesley Cowan explains that the three-city format reflects both market maturity and renewed confidence.

“The intention with the 2026 kick-off was not to be overly aggressive, but rather to present a nationally representative catalogue that reflects where the market genuinely is,” says Cowan.

“Running three auctions across Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town [this February] allows us to cover the country while still respecting the regional nuances of each market.”

Beyond the three primary auction centres, the national catalogue also includes industrial and commercial properties in the Eastern Cape, with listings in East London and Komani further extending the geographic reach of the auction programme.

Auctions in February

Johannesburg

February 4 at 12pm at the Killarney Country Club in Houghton

The Johannesburg auction, which incorporates properties from Gauteng and the North West, reflects the economic breadth of South Africa’s primary commercial hub.

Industrial property in Klerksdorp provides exposure to logistics and transport-linked activity, while a tenanted residential property in Equestria offers income stability in an established Gauteng market.

A retail and fuel station property in Brits Central further strengthens the catalogue, supported by long-term lease fundamentals and prominent positioning.

Cowan says Gauteng continues to reward pricing discipline and functional assets. “Buyers in the Johannesburg auction are highly focused on operational efficiency and income certainty. Industrial and retail assets that are well-located and realistically priced are continuing to attract competitive interest.”

Click here to view the properties on offer at the Johannesburg auction. Complete this auction registration form to register your interest.

Durban

February 12 at 12pm at The Oyster Box Hotel in Umhlanga

The Durban auction presents a mix of residential and industrial property reflective of KwaZulu-Natal’s multifaceted market.

Residential property in Bulwer offers flexibility for occupation or investment, while an industrial asset in Springfield Park is located within one of Durban’s most established industrial precincts, benefitting from proximity to key transport routes and the port.

KwaZulu-Natal’s inclusion in the national auction programme remains strategically important, according to Cowan.

“Durban plays a critical role in the national property ecosystem, particularly from an industrial and logistics perspective. We’re seeing improving sentiment, especially around assets that support trade and distribution.”

Click here to view the properties on offer at the Durban auction. Complete this auction registration form to register your interest.

Cape Town

February 12 at 12pm at the King David Mowbray Golf Club in Mowbray

The Cape Town auction draws from the Western Cape’s diverse property landscape with assets spanning retail, residential and development land.

The catalogue includes a tenanted neighbourhood retail property in Swellendam, a beachfront residential opportunity in Strand Central offering both owner occupation and income potential, and a vacant land parcel in Somerset West’s Heritage Park precinct, positioned within an established growth corridor.

According to Cowan, the Western Cape catalogue highlights continued resilience across multiple asset classes.

“What we’re seeing in the Cape Town auction is sustained interest in well-located, income-producing assets, alongside selective demand for residential and development opportunities where the fundamentals are sound.”

Click here to view the properties on offer at the Cape Town auction. Complete this auction registration form to register your interest.

Expanding into Dubai

Looking ahead, Cowan describes the overall tone of the 2026 auction kick-off as measured and constructive.

“The market has become more informed and more selective, and auctions are increasingly being used as a mechanism for transparent price discovery. The early part of 2026 feels grounded, disciplined and positive — which is exactly how you want to start an auction year.”

With properties drawn from multiple provinces and offered through three major auction centres, Galetti’s opening programme positions the group for another nationally representative year, shaped by market fundamentals rather than speculative pricing.

Alongside its South African programme, Galetti Auctions is preparing to extend its auction platform internationally with the launch of Galetti Auctions Dubai in February.

The expansion marks a strategic step for the group as it enters one of the world’s fastest-growing commercial property markets, at a point where Dubai’s sector is moving into a phase of greater maturity and pricing recalibration.

The launch also reflects continued capital migration into Dubai, including increasing participation from South African investors seeking stable, dollar-denominated exposure within a regulated and globally connected market.

Supported by sustained population growth, large-scale infrastructure investment and the expansion of key commercial hubs, Galetti Auctions Dubai represents the next phase in the group’s evolution.

Refined over nearly two decades across multiple asset classes, Galetti’s auction methodology is built for environments where decisive buyers compete openly for quality assets.

As Galetti moves into 2026, the group is increasingly defined by scale, discipline and execution.

With a nationally embedded auction platform and a growing international footprint, Galetti continues to evolve in step with its markets, applying a proven, transparent transaction model to increasingly complex and capital-driven environments.

This article was sponsored by Galetti Corporate Real Estate.