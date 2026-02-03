Numsa probes death threats against its comrades

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim says the union is committed to investigating the threats to its comrades and uncovering their origins and motives

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is investigating death threats directed at its members which have resulted in the resignation of its national spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

In an internal memo to Numsa staff on January 29, which Business Day has seen, general secretary Irvin Jim said a number of circulating messages and phone calls had targeted “three of our comrades”. One of the messages warned the recipients to be careful, as there are people who “are paid to shoot and kill them”, said Jim.

“We are clear now that this message comes from one individual, as the message sent to our comrades is the same,” he said.

“Against the backdrop of these threats, we had to immediately take the necessary measures to get to the bottom of these threats; the necessary investigation is under way.”

Numsa, the largest union in the country with 460,000-plus members, is widely regarded as a militant union that has taken head-on both the government and private sector employers over higher wages and improved conditions of employment for its members.

It is set to hold its national congress to elect new leadership in December.

In her resignation letter to Jim on January 28, Hlubi-Majola said the decision had been “triggered by the fact that I received a death threat while on the way to parliament in Cape Town [on January 27].”

“A person called me to warn me that people have been sent to assassinate me and that they are aware of my whereabouts at all times.”

This was the third time Hlubi-Majola’s life had been threatened. “I do not feel it is safe for me to continue working for the union. The last incident was reported to the police in Douglasdale.”

She said the latest incident made her and her family “very apprehensive”, adding: “I believe ending my association with Numsa will end the harassment.

“It would be irresponsible of me to ignore these threats, especially because this is the year of the national congress, and we are all aware that a lot of bad things happen during the congress.”

“I expect there will be even more harassment this year and I am not prepared to risk my sense of peace, or to expose myself anymore; it is just not worth it.”

In her statement to the police, Hlubi-Majola said she had received a WhatsApp message from a Mr Mkhize on January 27, notifying her of a plot to assassinate her.

“When I saw the message, I was very alarmed. I immediately felt fearful for my safety, especially because I was in a province (the Western Cape) which I am not familiar with. I called the number back... I asked him to explain his message.”

“Over the phone, Mkhize claimed that he was aware of a plot to kill me. He claimed that the people who paid for the hit were from Numsa and that I was not safe.

“He said there were people who were following me at all times and that they were aware of my whereabouts. He claimed that they knew my office in Newtown where I worked and that I must be careful.”

Jim said: “We will continue to assess the situation; this includes sifting exactly who is behind these threats [and] what is the agenda and mission behind them.

“We must also be clear that as a union we will not be intimidated and that very soon the union will get to the bottom of who is the culprit masterminding these threats against the lives of our comrades,” said Jim.

mkentanel@businessday.co.za