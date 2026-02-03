Retrenchment dispute based on ‘misconceptions’, Motus tells labour court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Applications by the Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) to protect members affected by job cuts at Motus is based on misconceptions and has no prospect of success, a lawyer representing the JSE-listed motor vehicle group told the labour court on Tuesday.

The labour court on Friday granted Misa, the biggest union in the retail motor industry with more than 75,000 members, an order interdicting the Motus group from retrenching 273 members.

The order also suspended consultations on possible alternatives to retrenchments until Tuesday.

A second application, which seeks to interdict Motus from unilaterally changing the terms and conditions of employment, will be heard on February 16.

Lawyer Andrew Redding argued that Misa has accepted the economic rationale for Motus wanting to cut costs, adding the company believes a car allowance and other incentives that employees enjoyed were not proven to be conditions of employment.

Motus has already retrenched 86 employees in various departments, while a further 271 workers were set to be affected by changes to remuneration and benefits, effective January 1.

South Africa’s biggest vehicle dealership announced it would cut jobs on October 9 last year after reporting a 1% decline in revenue to R112.60bn for the year to end-June.

It attributed its drop to lower contributions from new vehicle sales of R3.33bn (6%), primarily in the group’s international operations.

Gerrie Ebersöhn, Misa’s legal representative, argued that Motus had completed its retrenchment process without “stating retrenchment as an option”.

Judgment was reserved.

Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks has criticised the job cuts, saying that with a national unemployment rate of 42.4%, “we cannot afford to see a single job lost”.

“With reports indicating that Motus recorded a R2.5bn profit and paid their CEO R35m in 2025, any claims of needing to retrench workers or cut their salaries ring hollow and are nothing short of ludicrous.”

The job cuts come months after the National Union of Metalworkers of SA and employers in the motor industry signed a three-year wage deal in August 2025 for increases of 6% in the first year and 5% in the second and third years. National inflation is hovering around 3.6%.