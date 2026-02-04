Contenders for DA leader go underground

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the DA edges closer to a leadership transition, its most prominent potential successors have largely withdrawn from public view, declining to respond to media questions about their intentions. With the party preparing for its federal congress in April, their silence has reinforced perceptions of a carefully managed succession rather than an unfolding leadership race.

Only one senior figure has broken ranks. Former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink confirmed to Business Day he will not stand for the DA leadership at the next federal congress, effectively removing himself from contention. His decision has narrowed the field and underscored the reluctance of other frontrunners to commit publicly.

Brink’s withdrawal is notable given his standing among Afrikaner and conservative DA constituencies. During his time as mayor of Tshwane, and previously as a DA MP, he cultivated a reputation for administrative competence, a firm law-and-order stance, and engagement with Afrikaans civic and cultural organisations. His appeal lay less in his national profile than in his reassurance to a segment of the DA base unsettled by coalition politics and internal instability.

The remaining frontrunners have maintained near-total silence. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, widely regarded in the party as the leading contender, has not indicated whether he will formally enter the race. Hill-Lewis, 39, has served as mayor since 2021 after a decade in parliament and governs the DA’s most secure metropolitan stronghold with a stable majority. His political profile is rooted in fiscal discipline, infrastructure delivery and administrative continuity.

Another frequently mentioned name is Siviwe Gwarube, 36, currently minister of basic education. Gwarube entered parliament in 2019 and previously served as the DA’s chief whip and national spokesperson. She is among the most senior younger figures in the party and holds one of the most politically sensitive cabinet portfolios.

Solly Msimanga, 45, the DA’s Gauteng provincial leader and a former mayor of Tshwane, is also cited in internal discussions. Msimanga brings provincial leadership experience and visibility in a key electoral battleground, alongside experience navigating coalition governance at the municipal level.

With Business Day having spoken to several DA leaders on Wednesday morning, the prevailing narrative is that “it is too early to tell”. Provincial conferences, which will nominate the next DA leader, are still weeks away before the national elective conference scheduled for April.

One DA leader went as far as to say that the race for the next DA leader is now wide open.

“With John potentially stepping down from the leadership contest, a number of new possibilities emerge. Individuals who may previously have chosen not to contest, due to the absence of a credible alternative, may now reconsider their positions. This could include figures such as mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, minister Siviwe Gwarube, mayor Chris Pappas, and Solly Msimanga.”

Against this backdrop of silence, attention has returned to the outgoing leader’s own messaging. After signalling that he would make an announcement of “national importance”, John Steenhuisen posted an image of the famous Dewey Defeats Truman newspaper headline — a reference widely interpreted as a warning against premature political conclusions. The tweet was read by party observers as an attempt to retain control over the framing of his expected decision not to seek another term as DA leader.

DA insiders say this emphasis on narrative control is deliberate. Steenhuisen’s public communication strategy, including the timing and symbolism of his tweet, is intended to project authority and choice even as internal arrangements around his exit are finalised. More broadly, the silence of potential successors and the absence of open positioning suggest a party intent on avoiding a public leadership free-for-all that could prolong uncertainty before the 2026 local government elections.

That preference for continuity is further reflected in the DA’s decision to proceed with the announcement of its Western Cape mayoral candidates on Thursday, despite Steenhuisen still formally holding the leadership. Party officials say the move is designed to signal organisational discipline and operational stability, reinforcing the message that the DA remains fully functional even as leadership arrangements evolve.

Publicly, the party is projecting order. Privately, senior figures are weighing timing, risk and opportunity. Until nominations formally open, the DA’s leadership hopefuls appear set to remain underground — a strategy that may preserve short-term unity, but one that will be tested as the succession process moves closer to its decisive phase.