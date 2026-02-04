NEWS ANALYSIS: Where is the Dome — and why isn’t it done?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The parliamentary Dome saga is not just about a temporary chamber. It is about a government that repeatedly makes promises: in parliament, in media briefingsand on social media, but fails to deliver.

The Dome, a relatively small project in fiscal terms, has become a symbol of the larger government of national unity (GNU) credibility crisis.

Intended to serve as the National Assembly’s temporary chamber, the Dome has missed its scheduled handover date despite repeated assurances from the department of public works & infrastructure that it would be completed before the 2026 state of the nation address. The postponement, with no future confirmed finish date given, underscores a widening credibility gap between ministerial commitments and operational delivery.

On December 3 2025, the joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament conducted an oversight visit accompanied by minister Dean Macpherson and the appointed contractor. The committee was told that construction had begun on October 28, with the site formally handed over on November 12, and completion scheduled for the end of January.

The minister assured members that the Dome would be handed over before the state of the nation address, with progress tracked daily and weekly technical meetings in place.

The committee’s co-chairperson, Sanny Ndhlovu, stated: “Based on the timelines presented, we believe the Dome will be ready for the state of the nation address debates next year.”

These assurances were reinforced in public statements. On November 29 2025, Macpherson wrote on X that the Dome would be “ready for use for the 2026 state of the nation and to become the home of parliament”.

On December 11, in a media briefing, the director-general of public works, Sifiso Mdakane, and the minister repeated this commitment. Mdakane said: “We are going to meet the deadline before the state of the nation address.”

On January 6, Macpherson posted again on X, stating that work was “on track and will be completed in time to host the state of the nation debate in February”.

Handover ceremony cancelled

By January 29, he reiterated, in a pointed response to critics, that “we are handing over the Dome to them on time and before Sona (which you said wouldn’t happen)”. However, the next day, mere hours before the scheduled handover, parliament issued a media advisory cancelling the handover ceremony to speaker Thoko Didiza, citing “technical safety requirements”. No revised date has since been communicated.

The minister’s spokesperson, James de Villiers, subsequently claimed that the Dome was “never intended to be used for Sona, but for the Sona replies”. Speaking to Business Day, he stated that “it will be completed before Sona, but it’s never been intended for Sona. This has not changed.” This stands in direct contradiction to previous statements made by the minister, who had publicly and repeatedly stated the Dome would be ready and used for Sona.

The Dome was originally procured in 2013 to serve as a ceremonial tent for the funeral of former president Nelson Mandela. It remained in government storage until it was transported to Cape Town in early 2025 for parliament’s temporary use. Erected in January 2025, it was used briefly for just two months before being closed after Cape Town’s strong winds damaged the fabric roof, prompting a full-scale reinforcement project.

The total cost of the Dome refurbishment stands at about R31.7m, with parliament and the department jointly funding the repairs. This cost followed the initial spending of more than R6m on transporting and erecting the structure and comes after earlier estimates of more than R39m were scaled down following scrutiny. These sums, while modest in the context of the state’s R2.58-trillion annual budget, raise uncomfortable questions about waste and delays.

The constitution requires the National Assembly to conduct its business in a secure and functional environment. The prolonged absence of a dedicated chamber not only undermines that requirement but also weakens institutional continuity and dignity.

The National Assembly still lacks a permanent chamber more than four years after the precinct was gutted by fire in January 2022. Since then, the legislature has had to rely on hired venues such as the Cape Town City Hall and the Cape Town International Convention Centre for key proceedings, including the president’s address and the vote on the budget.

The constitution requires the National Assembly to conduct its business in a secure and functional environment. The prolonged absence of a dedicated chamber not only undermines that requirement but also weakens institutional continuity and dignity.

The longer-term consequence is reputational: repeated assurances not met erode confidence in the executive’s project management capacity and parliament’s ability to hold departments accountable.

The feasibility of completing the Dome in time for the state of the nation address replies now remains uncertain. The minister had stated previously that the Dome would include a 500-seat chamber and a 280-seat public gallery, with reinforced structural supports and upgraded electrical systems, but the current delay casts further doubt on even these timelines.

And at large, this is about more than the Dome. It is about repeated promises not delivered in a country where ordinary South Africans are growing weary of institutional failure. If we cannot even have the government deliver on a structure to house parliament, how can we trust that it will deliver on the promises made within it?

While the Dome might be easy to dismiss as small in budgetary terms, these so-called small failures stack up. They speak to a pattern of failed delivery and political spin. They deepen public scepticism and weaken democratic institutions. What South Africa needs is not just more money spent, but promises kept.