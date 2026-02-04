Steenhuisen exits DA leadership, cites ‘mission accomplished’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA leader John Steenhuisen announces his withdrawal from the party’s leadership race during a media briefing at Riverside Hotel in Durban on February 4, 2026.

John Steenhuisen has formally announced he will not seek a third term as leader of the DA, closing a leadership chapter he cast as uniquely consequential in the party’s history.

Speaking in Durban on Wednesday, Steenhuisen said he would focus fully on his role as minister of agriculture, with particular emphasis on addressing South Africa’s foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak. He did not take questions from the media after his address.

In a speech heavy on symbolism and legacy-setting, Steenhuisen framed his departure as the natural end of a completed mission. Recalling a moment of reflection at the Union Buildings, he described the DA’s entry into national government as the party’s “single greatest achievement”, arguing only one leadership era would ever be remembered for leading the party “across the Rubicon”, and that it was his.

The central claim of the address was unambiguous: that Steenhuisen transformed the DA from a party of opposition into a governing force capable of shaping national outcomes. He positioned the formation of the government of national unity (GNU) after the 2024 elections as the culmination of the project, repeatedly invoking the idea of a “moonshot” pact achieved despite scepticism within and beyond the party.

Steenhuisen presented the GNU as proof the DA’s strategic repositioning under his leadership had paid off. He credited the party with helping to stabilise the economy, blocking a proposed VAT increase, securing South Africa’s removal from the FATF grey list, and contributing to improving growth and employment indicators. Together, he argued, the developments marked a decisive break from what he described as a decade of national decline.

The speech also doubled as an exercise in narrative control. By framing his exit as voluntary and mission-driven rather than the product of internal pressure, Steenhuisen sought to define the meaning of his departure before the succession contest begins in earnest.

He insisted he was stepping aside to devote his full attention to the FMD crisis. It was positioned as justification and as an appeal to farming constituencies that have been among his most vocal critics.

Steenhuisen confirmed he intends to remain in cabinet, signalling continuity rather than rupture in the DA’s participation in the GNU. The decision reinforces the party’s governing posture but also sharpens the stakes of the leadership transition: the next leader will inherit a party no longer campaigning for power but actively exercising it.

The implications for the DA are substantial. Steenhuisen’s exit opens space for a generational transition he explicitly referenced, naming younger leaders such as Geordin Hill-Lewis, Siviwe Gwarube and Chris Pappas as evidence of the talent he claimed to have nurtured.

At the same time, Steenhuisen issued a clear warning against internal manoeuvring that could destabilise the GNU or reopen space for what he described as a populist “doomsday coalition”. The message was blunt: leadership contests must not imperil the DA’s governing role or fracture the coalition it helped to build.

Whether Steenhuisen’s account of his tenure is accepted uncritically within the party remains open for debate. He leaves behind a DA with unprecedented access to power, unresolved tension over electoral growth, and coalition compromise. His claim the party is now polling at historically high levels and within reach of becoming the largest political force will ultimately be tested against electoral outcomes.

What is clear is that Steenhuisen has exited on his own terms — publicly, at least — and with a deliberate attempt to fix his legacy in the party’s historical record. For the DA, the challenge shifts to a harder test: whether the next leader can convert governing presence into sustained electoral growth and whether the party can remain united once the architect of its coalition steps aside.