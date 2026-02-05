News

Attempted hit on a man implicated in Madlanga commission

Wiandre Pretorius was shot at 16 times on Thursday morning in Van Dyk Park

Herman Moloi

November 18, 2025.Chief evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson and Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels addresses the media during the testifying before Madlanga commission at the Brigette Mabandla college in Pretoria. Picture. Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

A man implicated by a witness at the Madlanga commission has survived a hit on his life near Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

The attempted hit on Wiandre Pretorius happened on Thursday morning in Van Dyk Park.

Pretorius was implicated by slain Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe, also known as Witness D at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, in the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense. Mbhense was allegedly tortured by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department in April 2022 during interrogation.

Police said 16 bullets were shot at Pretorius.

“It is reported that the victim was about to drive into his residence when attacked by unknown suspects driving a white Toyota Vitz. They fired shots at him before driving away. The victim escaped unharmed, and the motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage. Investigations are under way,” said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

The police are investigating an attempted murder.

The commission spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, said they were aware of the incident.

“I don’t want to talk too much about the details because it is not clear what happened, but I should say that Mr Pretorius at the moment is not in the commission’s sights,” he said.

